GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The prospect of a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates and signs of some stability in oil and commodity markets boosted Asian stocks on Tuesday. * The dollar climbed versus the safe-haven yen on Tuesday as improving investor risk appetite worked against the Japanese currency, which was also under pressure from the prospect of the Bank of Japan eventually easing monetary policy. * Crude oil prices rose in early Asia trade, adding to gains in the previous session, after Russia signaled it was willing to meet with other big oil producers to discuss the market following the decline in prices in the last quarter. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with benchmark yields climbing from their lowest since April, as weak services sector data supported the view that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates soon, spurring investors to move into stocks from bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,785.55 (up 2.15 pct) * NSE index 8,119.30 (up 2.12 pct) * Rupee 65.2850/2950 per dollar (65.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 7.51 pct (7.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.75 pct (6.79 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.04 pct) * Call money 6.05/6.15 pct (5.95/6.00 pct) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.59 65.62 65.45 65.45-49 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 5* $99.54 mln Year-to-date** $3.72 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 5* $12.25 mln Month-to-date** $42.17 mln Year-to-date** $7.96 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 5 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 5 Foreign Banks 22.43 bln Public Sector Banks -33.86 bln Private Sector Banks -7.65 bln Mutual Funds 9.78 bln Others 11.30 bln Primary Dealers 20.60 bln Constituents 4.38 bln =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 41.85 (GOA) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 06 60000.00 =========================================================== For monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 7 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 9 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 5 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 40.22 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.86 trln rupees ($1 = 66.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)