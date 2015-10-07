GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks held firm on Wednesday as oil prices showed some signs of life, supporting battered resource shares and emerging economy currencies, while Japanese markets were tentative ahead of a crucial Bank of Japan policy meeting. * The yen nursed losses against most of its peers early on Wednesday and is likely to stay on the defensive in case the Bank of Japan surprises by injecting fresh stimulus after its policy review later in the day. * Crude oil futures rose further in thin Asian trade on Wednesday after breaking out of a month-long trading range on a forecast suggesting a global glut in supply may be easing. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as renewed worries about a weakening global economy supported safe-haven demand for government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,932.88 (up 0.55 pct) * NSE index 8,152.90 (up 0.41 pct) * Rupee 65.4050/4150 per dollar (65.2850/2950) * 10-year bond yield 7.53 pct (7.51 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.75 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.01 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (6.05/6.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Growth prospects for India remain favourable despite a slowdown in the global economy, but the government should speed up structural reforms and relax supply constraints in the energy, mining, and power sectors, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. KEY DEALS (All deals as reported by Newsrise unless stated otherwise) * India's Rural Electrification Corp. has set a coupon of 8.11 percent on its issue of bonds maturing in 10 years, four merchant bankers said. The state-run company had invited coupon bids from merchant bankers by 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and has plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees. * India's Nabha Power Ltd. plans to raise at least four billion rupees selling three bonds maturing in about three years, three merchant bankers said. The company, which is a unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., will offer an annual coupon of 8.35 percent on these bonds, the bankers said. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.68 65.69 65.46 65.51-54 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 6* $73.28 mln Month-to-date** $171.71 mln Year-to-date** $3.83 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 6* $18.96 mln Month-to-date** $61.13 mln Year-to-date** $7.98 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 6 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 6 Foreign Banks -13.89 bln Public Sector Banks 29.46 bln Private Sector Banks -15.14 bln Mutual Funds 2.25 bln Others -2.40 bln Primary Dealers -0.28 bln Constituents 12.02 bln ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 7 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 9 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 6 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 38.17 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.87 trln rupees ($1 = 66.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)