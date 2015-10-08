GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Chinese stocks surged on Thursday after a week-long break as they tried catching up with a global rally, while most regional markets stepped back with Japanese equities hitting the skids on weak data. * The dollar stood tall against a basket of currencies in early Asian trading on Thursday, though it remained in its recent range as investors awaited minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting for clues on monetary policy. * Crude oil futures rose in Asian trade, shrugging off a surprise build in U.S. inventories as some Chinese traders returned following a weeklong National Day holiday period. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their highest in a week as a recovery in global stock markets and bets on more stimulus from foreign central banks encouraged investors to move into stocks from bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,035.85 (up 0.38 pct) * NSE index 8,177.40 (up 0.30 pct) * Rupee 64.95/96 per dollar (65.4050/4150) * 10-year bond yield 7.54 pct (7.53 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.79 pct (6.77 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.03 pct) * Call money 6.70/7.75 pct (6.70/6.75 pct) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.37 65.30 65.15 65.24-28 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 7* $7.68 mln Month-to-date** $255.05 mln Year-to-date** $3.92 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 7* -$67.87 mln Month-to-date** -$6.74 mln Year-to-date** $7.91 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 7 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 7 Foreign Banks -11.14 bln Public Sector Banks 21.36 bln Private Sector Banks 6.40 bln Mutual Funds 2.50 bln Others -1.48 bln Primary Dealers -17.65 bln Constituents 11.46 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 08 139020.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 08 61811.10 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 7 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 9 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 7 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 108.05 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 17.57 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.87 trln rupees ($1 = 66.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)