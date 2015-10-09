GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Friday, taking their cue from a jump in oil prices as well as gains on Wall Street after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting led investors to further pare bets that the central bank will hike interest rates this year. * The dollar started trade in Asia on Friday under a cloud, having come under renewed pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting reinforced doubts that the central bank will hike interest rates this year. * Crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on thin volumes after an influential forecaster predicted that a market rally was not far off and U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested there was no hurry to raise rates. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting strengthened the view that the central bank would not raise interest rates this year, spurring investors to pile into stocks from bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,845.81 (down 0.7 pct) * NSE index 8,129.35 (down 0.59 pct) * Rupee 65.05/06 per dollar (64.95/96) * 10-year bond yield 7.54 pct (7.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.77 pct (6.79 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.01 pct (7.04 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (6.70/6.75 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd., a unit of Tata Capital Ltd., plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The non-banking financial company will pay an annual coupon of 8.70 percent to the investors of the issue, they said. FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank to release foreign exchange reserves data at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.40 65.43 65.25 65.12-17 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 8* -$7.51 mln Month-to-date** $252.43 mln Year-to-date** $3.91 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 8* $19.68 mln Month-to-date** $12.94 mln Year-to-date** $7.93 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 8 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 8 Foreign Banks -3.13 bln Public Sector Banks -16.99 bln Private Sector Banks 24.42 bln Mutual Funds 2.27 bln Others 0.04 bln Primary Dealers -6.62 bln Constituents 14.37 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 9 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 8 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 113.24 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 17.57 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.8 trln rupees ($1 = 66.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)