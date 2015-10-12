(Corrects FII debt data to show investors bought $177.63 mln worth of debt on Oct. 9, not sold) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Monday as investors hunted for bargains in industrials and basic materials, fueled by a rebound in commodities while the dollar struggled as hopes of a Fed rate rise this year grew even dimmer. * The dollar hovered near a three-week low versus a basket of major currencies on Monday, hampered by doubts that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by year-end. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Monday after U.S. drillers cut oil rigs for six straight weeks, while traders awaited Chinese trade data to be published following the one-week National Holiday. * Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday in light, choppy trading, as several Federal Reserve officials hinted that an interest rate increase later this year remains possible even after the soft September payrolls report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,079.51 (up 0.87 pct) * NSE index 8,189.70 (up 0.74 pct) * Rupee 64.7350/7450 per dollar (65.05/06) * 10-year bond yield 7.54 pct (7.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.79 pct (6.77 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.01 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (6.70/6.75 pct) KEY DEALS * India's L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Friday. The non-banking finance company will offer an annual coupon of 8.62 percent to investors of these bonds, they said. FACTORS TO WATCH * India monthly trade data to be released anytime between Oct. 12 and Oct. 16. There is no fixed date and time for the release of this data. * India to release September consumer price inflation data at 05:30 p.m. * India to release August industrial output data at 05:30 p.m. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.06 65.13 64.95 64.98-03 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 9* $74.69 mln Month-to-date** $245.75 mln Year-to-date** $3.91 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 9* $177.63 mln Month-to-date** $190.57 mln Year-to-date** $8.20 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 9 On NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 9 Foreign Banks -8.06 bln Public Sector Banks 37.51 bln Private Sector Banks -4.35 bln Mutual Funds 4.52 bln Others 7.61 bln Primary Dealers -37.22 bln Constituents 10.00 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 12 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 12 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 12 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 12 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 12 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 12 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 12 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 12 26520.00 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 14 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 9 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 153.58 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 17.57 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.71 trln rupees ($1 = 66.6 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)