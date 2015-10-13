GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares stepped back from two-month highs on profit-taking on Tuesday and oil prices rose after Monday's big fall, while the dollar was on the defensive as expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike receded. * The dollar languished around three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as expectations faded that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates as early as this month. * Crude oil futures climbed on Tuesday, buoyed by light bargain-hunting after U.S. and Brent crude in the previous session posted their biggest daily percentage declines since the start of September. * The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday in observance of the U.S. Columbus Day holiday and will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 13. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,904.11 (down 0.65 pct) * NSE index 8,143.60 (down 0.56 pct) * Rupee 64.7450/7550 per dollar (64.7350/7450) * 10-year bond yield 7.58 pct (7.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.81 pct (6.79 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.04 pct (7.02 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * A rise in some food prices lifted Indian retail inflation in September after it had hit a record low in the previous month, but inflation is expected to remain low thanks to falling global commodity prices. * Foreign investors in India aggressively bid for new limits on government bonds as well as for state debt, signalling continued strong interest in a country whose economic fundamentals are seen as relatively better than other emerging markets. * India's industrial output grew a better-than-expected 6.4 percent in August compared with a downwardly revised 4.1 percent growth a month ago, government data showed on Monday. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.13 65.13 65.05 65.08-13 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 12* $48.99 mln Month-to-date** $321.14 mln Year-to-date** $3.98 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 12* $880.77 mln Month-to-date** $1.27 bln Year-to-date** $9.18 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 12 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 12 Foreign Banks 28,47 bln Public Sector Banks 16.90 bln Private Sector Banks -23.99 bln Mutual Funds -7.53 bln Others -4.08 bln Primary Dealers -9.77 bln Constituents 18.44 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Redemption Oct 13 56120.27 (27 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 14 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 12 * India's cenbank says reverse repo bids fall to 31.18 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.68 trln rupees ($1 = 64.9112 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)