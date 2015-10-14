GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares tottered on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street's losses and pressured by a continued selloff in oil as investors awaited consumer price data from China this session. * Commodity currencies were on the defensive on Wednesday, following the retreat of global equity and commodity prices on Tuesday from early October's sharp rally when disappointing Chinese import data triggered profit-taking. * Crude oil futures slipped on Wednesday, extending losses from the prior session when an International Energy Agency report said the market would stay oversupplied for at least another year. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday on concerns over global growth after data showed China's imports plunged in September, while continued expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate liftoff next year rather than in 2015 also supported prices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,846.53 (down 0.21 pct) * NSE index 8,131.70 (down 0.15 pct) * Rupee 65.1825/1925 per dollar (64.7450/7550) * 10-year bond yield 7.56 pct (7.58 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.79 pct (6.81 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.04 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (unchanged) FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India money supply data to be released during the day. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.43 65.53 65.42 65.44-46 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 13* $41.96 mln Month-to-date** $370.52 mln Year-to-date** $4.03 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 13* $620.28 mln Month-to-date** $1.46 bln Year-to-date** $9.37 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 13 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 13 Foreign Banks -0.77 bln Public Sector Banks -11.05 bln Private Sector Banks 17.95 bln Mutual Funds 0.75 bln Others -6.95 bln Primary Dealers 0.07 bln Constituents 38.54 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Treasury bills 140 Oct. 14 Dated bonds 150 Oct. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 13 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 94.24 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.68 trln rupees ($1 = 65.0570 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)