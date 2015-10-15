GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose to 2-month highs on Thursday and the dollar struggled near multi-week lows after weak U.S. economic data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay hiking interest rates. * The dollar wallowed around seven-week lows against a basket of currencies in Asian trading on Thursday, after weak U.S. sales data prompted investors to scale back bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates by the end of 2015. * Brent crude futures hovered near 1-1/2 week lows on Thursday as a persistent global glut dragged on the market, while U.S. oil prices extended losses on a jump in domestic stockpiles. * U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a week on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and producer prices data supported views the Federal Reserve would delay a rate hike until 2016. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,779.66 (down 0.25 pct) * NSE index 8,107.90 (down 0.29 pct) * Rupee 65.0350/0450 per dollar (65.1825/1925) * 10-year bond yield 7.55 pct (7.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.80 pct (6.79 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.03 pct (7.03 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (6.70/6.75 pct) FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release monthly trade data for September on Oct 15, at around 5 p.m. (1130 GMT), though officially there is no fixed time for the data release. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.36 65.52 65.08 65.07-12 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 14* $18.77 mln Month-to-date** $420.16 mln Year-to-date** $4.08 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 14* $304.27 mln Month-to-date** $1.76 bln Year-to-date** $9.68 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 14 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 14 Foreign Banks -2.73 bln Public Sector Banks 2.96 bln Private Sector Banks -2.46 bln Mutual Funds 9.55 bln Others -6.10 bln Primary Dealers -1.21 bln Constituents 18.25 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 603.75 (2 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 987.35 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 899.81 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 808.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 15 95000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 15 60290.00 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 14 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 137.84 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.68 trln rupees ($1 = 65.0570 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)