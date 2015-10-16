GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Reassuring U.S. core inflation and jobless claims figures lifted the dollar off a two-month low on Thursday, while a two-month high for Asian indexes saw world shares bounce back from two days of losses. * The dollar was well supported on Friday after rebounding from 7-week lows thanks to stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data and after European Central Bank policy maker Ewald Nowotny raised expectations for further euro zone easing. * Crude oil futures rose on Friday to snap a week-long fall, as U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories dropped more than expected. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose modestly on Thursday after data showed a measure of U.S. consumer prices that strips out food and energy costs rose more than expected in September, marginally supporting views of a 2015 Federal Reserve rate hike. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,010.14 (up 0.86 pct) * NSE index 8,179.50 (up 0.88 pct) * Rupee 64.8175/8275 per dollar (65.0350/0450) * 10-year bond yield 7.55 pct (7.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.75 pct (6.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.02 pct (7.03 pct) * Call money 6.30/6.40 pct (7.10/7.20 pct) FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to release foreign exchange reserves and bank credit data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank is also looking into a case of suspected money laundering by a branch of state-run lender Bank of Baroda, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Thursday. * India's exports of goods shrank by nearly a quarter in September from a year ago, falling for a 10th straight month and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of boosting economic growth through manufacturing. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the central bank would take a close look at the asset quality of lenders, while calling on them to recognise all bad loans and put assets back to work after talking with company promoters. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 65.05 65.07 65.00 65.04-06 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Oct 15* $45.06 mln Month-to-date** $443.91 mln Year-to-date** $4.11 bln * Provisional exchange data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Oct 15* $209.81 mln Month-to-date** $1.97 bln Year-to-date** $9.89 bln ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Oct. 15 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Oct 15 Foreign Banks 6.39 bln Public Sector Banks -10.20 bln Private Sector Banks 1.87 bln Mutual Funds 1.00 bln Others -6.58 bln Primary Dealers 7.52 bln Constituents 28.30 bln INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Oct 16 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 133.65 (2 States) 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 9.85% 2015 Redemption Oct 16 78040.95 ============================================================== For monthly inflows see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount (In bln rupees) Date Dated bonds 150 Oct. 16 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON OCT. 15 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 177.41 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.69 trln rupees ($1 = 64.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)