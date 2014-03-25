GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were in a defensive mode on Tuesday after Wall Street fell overnight, though still-vague hopes of a new stimulus plan in China could improve investor sentiment. * The U.S. dollar nursed broad losses early on Tuesday, having come under pressure late in New York as investors bought the euro and drove the Australian dollar to its highest this year. * Brent crude oil fell and U.S. crude edged slightly higher in chopping trading on Monday as lackluster manufacturing data from the world's largest oil consumer was balanced by supply concerns over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil in Libya. * Brent crude oil fell and U.S. crude edged slightly higher in chopping trading on Monday as lackluster manufacturing data from the world's largest oil consumer was balanced by supply concerns over the Ukraine crisis and turmoil in Libya. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,055.48 (up 1.38 pct) * NSE index 6,583.50 (up 1.36 pct) * Rupee 60.77/78 per dlr (60.8950/9050) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.64 pct (8.65 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) LOANS/DEALS * Debt-laden Jaiprakash Asssociates Ltd JAIA.NS said it agreed to sell its 74 percent stake in Bokaro Jaypee Cement to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd for 6.90 billion rupees ($113.04 million). * Export-Import Bank of India garnered a final order book of $2.9 billion, involving 160 accounts, for its offering of $500 million in 5.5-year bonds to yield 220 bps over US Treasuries. The pricing was tighter than the initial talk for a yield in the area of 245 bps over Treasuries circulated on Monday. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 61.05-08 61.16 61.19 61.05 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 24* $241.05 mln Month-to-date** $2.27 bln Year-to-date** $2.62 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 24 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.80 Indian rupees)) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt March 21 -$76.56 mln Month-to-date $2.00 bln Year-to-date $5.89 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March 24 Foreign Banks -2.72 bln Public Sector Banks 0.98 bln Private Sector Banks 1.74 bln Mutual Funds -3.62 bln Others 2.42 bln Primary Dealers 1.20 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 59 bids for 393.82 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 491.95 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.11 trillion rupees as on March 15. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)