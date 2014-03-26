GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S. data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its sagging economy.

* The euro steadied in early Asian trade on Wednesday, bouncing off lows after comments from European Central Bank officials helped temper some of their earlier dovish views.

* Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday on renewed geopolitical risk over Russia and supply disruptions in Nigeria and Libya, while U.S. crude was pressured lower by forecasts for a stock build.

* Five-year U.S. Treasuries yields were steady after the Treasury sold $32 billion new two-year notes to solid demand on Tuesday, though light purchases by dealers raised some concerns about how much demand there will be for Wednesday's five-year note auction.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 22,055.48 (flat)

* NSE index 6,583.50 (up 0.10 pct)

* Rupee 60.48/49 per dlr (60.77/78)

* 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.78 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.51 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.62 pct (8.64 pct)

* Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The large, fast-growing emerging market countries dubbed the BRICs and MINTs are still likely to be the most promising investment destinations over the next decade, despite emerging market turbulence, Jim O'Neill, who coined the terms, said.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

60.67-70 60.95 60.96 60.62 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

March 24** $265.12 mln

Month-to-date** $2.53 bln

Year-to-date** $2.89 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 25 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.50 Indian rupees))

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

March 24 -$176.76 mln

Month-to-date $1.83 bln

Year-to-date $5.71 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 25 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

March 25

Foreign Banks -4.12 bln

Public Sector Banks 1.15 bln

Private Sector Banks 4.49 bln

Mutual Funds -2.10 bln

Others 2.91 bln

Primary Dealers -2.33 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 05.80%, 2014 Redemption Mar 26 2058.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 169319.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 55795.30 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: ===============================================================

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 60 bids for 387.33 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 531.36 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trillion rupees as on March 15. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)