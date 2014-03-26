GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares raced to two-week highs on Wednesday, with
investor confidence getting a much needed boost from upbeat U.S.
data and lingering hopes China may take steps to stimulate its
sagging economy.
* The euro steadied in early Asian trade on Wednesday,
bouncing off lows after comments from European Central Bank
officials helped temper some of their earlier dovish views.
* Brent crude oil futures rose on Tuesday on renewed
geopolitical risk over Russia and supply disruptions in Nigeria
and Libya, while U.S. crude was pressured lower by forecasts for
a stock build.
* Five-year U.S. Treasuries yields were steady after the
Treasury sold $32 billion new two-year notes to solid demand on
Tuesday, though light purchases by dealers raised some concerns
about how much demand there will be for Wednesday's five-year
note auction.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,055.48 (flat)
* NSE index 6,583.50 (up 0.10 pct)
* Rupee 60.48/49 per dlr (60.77/78)
* 10-year bond yield 8.79 pct (8.78 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.51 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.62 pct (8.64 pct)
* Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (8.95/9.00 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The large, fast-growing emerging market countries dubbed
the BRICs and MINTs are still likely to be the most promising
investment destinations over the next decade, despite emerging
market turbulence, Jim O'Neill, who coined the terms, said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.67-70 60.95 60.96 60.62 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
March 24** $265.12 mln
Month-to-date** $2.53 bln
Year-to-date** $2.89 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
March 25 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.50 Indian rupees))
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
March 24 -$176.76 mln
Month-to-date $1.83 bln
Year-to-date $5.71 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 25
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
March 25
Foreign Banks -4.12 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.15 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.49 bln
Mutual Funds -2.10 bln
Others 2.91 bln
Primary Dealers -2.33 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 05.80%, 2014 Redemption Mar 26 2058.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31
(2 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68
(3 States)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 169319.80
182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 55795.30
===============================================================
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
60 bids for 387.33 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction
through which it injects additional cash into the banking
system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 531.36 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.13 trillion
rupees as on March 15.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)