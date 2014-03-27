GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian markets were in skittish mood on Thursday following a late dip on Wall Street, with Tokyo stocks slipping as investors counted down to a rise in sales tax that is expected to swat consumer spending and test the market's faith in Abenomics.

* The euro was on the defensive on Thursday after comments from European Central Bank officials this week raised fresh speculation on further monetary easing to stave off potential deflation.

* U.S. crude gained more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday as inventories at the future's delivery point dropped for the eighth straight week, while Brent held steady, supported by supply outages in Nigeria and Libya and tensions over Russia's annexation of Crimea.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices extended gains on Wednesday after the government sold $35 billion in new five-year notes amid very strong demand from fund managers and other investors.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 22,095.30 (up 0.18 pct)

* NSE index 6,601.40 (up 0.18 pct)

* Rupee 60.14/15 per dlr (60.48/49)

* 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.79 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.50 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.62 pct)

* Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (7.25/7.35 pct)

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at 8 percent on April 1 as inflation has eased, according to all 53 economists polled by Reuters.

* The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the deadline for raising working capital via external commercial borrowings by domestic airlines to March 2015 from December 2013.

KEY LOANS/DEALS

* Reliance Infrastructure, a power distribution company owned by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, is close to raising 10 billion rupees ($166.4 million) from the bond market. The bonds, country's first utility tariff-backed deals, have been assigned a AA (SO - structured obligation) rating from India Ratings & Research. (IFR)

* International Finance Corp, the financing arm of the World Bank Group, mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC and TD Securities for a seven-year offshore Indian rupee-linked bond benchmark. The deal may be launched globally in the near future, subject to market conditions. (IFR)

* India's state-run Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd MTNL.NS is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($164.46 million) through 10-year bonds at 9.39 percent semi-annual coupon, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

60.58-62 60.67 60.62 60.38 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

March 26* $166.86 mln

Month-to-date** $2.75 bln

Year-to-date** $3.10 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 26 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.20 Indian rupees))

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

March 25 $134.36 mln

Month-to-date $1.96 bln

Year-to-date $5.85 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 26 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

March 26

Foreign Banks -0.23 bln

Public Sector Banks -1.59 bln

Private Sector Banks 2.23 bln

Mutual Funds -8.21 bln

Others -0.23 bln

Primary Dealers 8.04 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 169319.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 55795.30 =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: ===============================================================

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 52 bids for 367.36 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 473.69 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.16 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)