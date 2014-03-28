GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* The euro was wallowing near three-week lows in Asia on Friday as speculation intensified that the European Central Bank might ease policy further, while similar hopes of stimulus in China gave a fillip to Asian shares.

* The euro struggled near a three-week low against the dollar on Friday, weighed by recent dovish talk from several European Central Bank (ECB) officials.

* Crude oil futures rose on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday, with U.S. crude up more than $1 per barrel to hit a three-week high as strong U.S. economic data and the end of refinery maintenance season signalled strong demand ahead for crude oil.

* U.S. Treasuries yields held at lower levels on Thursday after the government sold $29 billion of new seven-year notes to strong demand, the final sale of $96 billion in new coupon-bearing supply this week.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 22,214.37 (up 0.54 pct)

* NSE index 6,641.75 (up 0.61 pct)

* Rupee 60.31/32 per dlr (60.14/15)

* 10-year bond yield 8.82 pct (8.78 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.49 pct (8.49 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.60 pct)

* Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (7.05/7.10 pct)

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* India finance ministry and central bank officials to meet at 3 p.m. to finalise first half market borrowing schedule.

* India central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 5 p.m. local time (1130 GMT).

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Reserve Bank of India will allow the standalone primary dealer's exposure limit to a qualifying central counter party (QCCP) for an over-the-counter derivative transaction, to be outside of the existing 25 percent limit of its net owned funds from April 1.

* The Reserve Bank of India relaxed some of the forex hedging rules for importers and exporters, to allow greater operational flexibility, the central bank notified on Thursday.

KEY LOANS/DEALS

* Lupin Ltd, India's No. 4 drugmaker by revenue, said it had agreed to buy eye-treatments maker Laboratorios Grin S.A. De C.V for an undisclosed amount, moving into Mexico's $275 million ophthalmic market.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

60.58-62 60.57 60.75 60.57 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

March 27* $364.03 mln

Month-to-date** $2.92 bln

Year-to-date** $3.27 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 27 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.30 Indian rupees))

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

March 26 -$266.12 mln

Month-to-date $1.70 bln

Year-to-date $5.58 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 27 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

March 27

Foreign Banks 2.86 bln

Public Sector Banks 10.98 bln

Private Sector Banks -1.67 bln

Mutual Funds -13.92 bln

Others -0.34 bln

Primary Dealers 2.87 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: ===============================================================

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 47 bids for 347.51 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction through which it injects additional cash into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 451.05 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)