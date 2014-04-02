GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian share markets added to their recent rally on Wednesday as investors chose to accentuate the positive in a mixed bag of global economic data, pressuring the safe-haven yen to a 10-week trough.

* The beleaguered yen found little reprieve in Asia early on Wednesday, the only major currency showing a clear trend as risk appetite stayed buoyant and investors continued to bet on more stimulus from China and perhaps even Japan.

* Brent crude oil futures fell in a steady slide on Tuesday to settle at nearly a five month-low as poor manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed. U.S. oil futures also fell as analysts looked toward another build in stocks Wednesday.

* Longer-term U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday following upbeat U.S. manufacturing data, while medium-term yields held steady after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's recent comments defending the Fed's easy monetary policy.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 22,446 (up 0.27 pct)

* NSE index 6,721.05 (up 0.25 pct)

* Rupee 59.91/92 per dlr (60.31/32)

* 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.82 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.49 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.59 pct)

* Call money 10.00/11.00 pct (7.05/7.10 pct)

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Debt/FX markets to open after two-day holiday.

* India to sell 150 billion rupees of 91- and 364-day treasury bills.

* India central bank to release two-weekly money supply and weekly reserve money data.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* With elections looming and an uncertain economic growth outlook, India's central bank left interest rates on hold on Tuesday, as expected, and indicated it will keep rates steady in the near term if inflation eases towards the bank's targeted level.

* India's election commission on Tuesday allowed the Reserve Bank of India to announce new bank licences even ahead of general elections set to conclude next month, according to a notice in the commission's website.

* The Indian central bank should not be in the business of bailing out banks by infusing cash to make up for year-end distortions and the current policy rate has been appropriately set, the central bank chief said post the policy review on Tuesday.

* The RBI on Tuesday barred foreign investors from buying government debt with nI8N0M900Hless than one-year maturity to encourage longer-term fund inflows and reduce the country's dependence on hot money.

* India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on April 4 - cbank.

KEY LOANS/DEALS

* State-owned Oil India will start investor meetings on Wednesday as it prepares to make its debut in the US dollar bond market.

* Private mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has placed 378 million rupees in a mortgage-backed securitisation carrying a mortgage guarantee, a first for India's shallow securitisation market.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

60.16-19 60.35 60.41 60.18 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

April 1* $64.63 mln

Month-to-date** $3.3 bln

Year-to-date** $3.65 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on March 28 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 59.7225 Indian rupees))

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

March 27 $182.72 mln

Month-to-date $1.88 bln

Year-to-date $5.76 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 28 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

March 28

Foreign Banks -8.41 bln

Public Sector Banks -5.28 bln

Private Sector Banks 2.65 bln

Mutual Funds 13.06 bln

Others 2.01 bln

Primary Dealers -4.02 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 134672.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 50110.00 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) =============================================================== For the full table for March inflows, see: ===============================================================

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all six bids for 118.80 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) at its five-day reverse repo auction conducted on Friday, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 503.99 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.17 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)