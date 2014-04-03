GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early
trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite,
leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.
* The euro nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having
come under pressure as the market turned cautious on
expectations the European Central Bank may sound dovish
following its policy review later in the day.
* Brent oil fell by nearly $1 to its lowest price in almost
five months on Wednesday, pulling U.S. crude lower with it, on
expectations that rebel-held Libyan ports will reopen within
days.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Wednesday after
data showed U.S. private payrolls were revised higher and
factory orders rose sharply in February, supporting expectations
of an upbeat nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,551.49 (up 0.47 pct)
* NSE index 6,752.55 (up 0.47 pct)
* Rupee 59.90/91 per dlr (59.91/92)
* 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.48 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.56 pct)
* Call money 8.15/8.20 pct (10.00/11.00 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Underwriting commission for Friday's bond auction of 160
billion rupees.
* India services PMI for March (0500 GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's central bank on Wednesday granted two preliminary
licenses to set up new banks in a country where only one
household in two has access to formal banking services.
* Indian gold imports likely jumped in March from around 25
tonnes in February after the central bank allowed more private
banks to ship the metal, triggering a correction in premiums,
the head of the country's biggest jewellery trade body said on
Wednesday.
KEY LOANS/DEALS
* State-owned Punjab National Bank is believed to
have priced the second tranche of its Basel-III compliant Tier 2
bonds last week. The 5 billion rupees worth of 10-year bonds pay
a coupon of 9.67 percent. The bank priced its first tranche of
10 billion rupees in February at 9.65 percent.
* The $360 million refinancing loan for Nasdaq-listed
information technology services provider iGate Corp has
closed following commitments from seven banks in general
syndication.
* Tata Power has raised a 1.490 billion rupees of 13-year
loan for the development of a 25MW solar power plant in Satara,
Maharashtra. The loan is bilaterally placed with IDFC and will
be repaid in 48 quarterly instalments starting in December 2015.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.21-23 60.05 60.24 60.10 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 2* $99.49 mln
Month-to-date** $479.57 mln
Year-to-date** $4.13 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
April 2 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 2 $401.48 mln
Month-to-date $401.48 mln
Year-to-date $6.17 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 28
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 2
Foreign Banks -18.36 bln
Public Sector Banks 13.37 bln
Private Sector Banks 2.96 bln
Mutual Funds 4.75 bln
Others 6.31 bln
Primary Dealers -9.04 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 134672.80
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 50110.00
SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99
(KERALA)
SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94
(2 States)
===============================================================
For the full table for April inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 58 bids for 212.92 billion rupees ($3.57 billion) at its
1-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 503.99 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.21 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)