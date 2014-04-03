GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares nudged higher to four-month highs in early trade on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned risk appetite, leaving the safe-haven yen languishing at 10-week lows.

* The euro nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having come under pressure as the market turned cautious on expectations the European Central Bank may sound dovish following its policy review later in the day.

* Brent oil fell by nearly $1 to its lowest price in almost five months on Wednesday, pulling U.S. crude lower with it, on expectations that rebel-held Libyan ports will reopen within days.

* U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. private payrolls were revised higher and factory orders rose sharply in February, supporting expectations of an upbeat nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 22,551.49 (up 0.47 pct)

* NSE index 6,752.55 (up 0.47 pct)

* Rupee 59.90/91 per dlr (59.91/92)

* 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.80 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.48 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.66 pct (8.56 pct)

* Call money 8.15/8.20 pct (10.00/11.00 pct)

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Underwriting commission for Friday's bond auction of 160 billion rupees.

* India services PMI for March (0500 GMT)

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India's central bank on Wednesday granted two preliminary licenses to set up new banks in a country where only one household in two has access to formal banking services.

* Indian gold imports likely jumped in March from around 25 tonnes in February after the central bank allowed more private banks to ship the metal, triggering a correction in premiums, the head of the country's biggest jewellery trade body said on Wednesday.

KEY LOANS/DEALS

* State-owned Punjab National Bank is believed to have priced the second tranche of its Basel-III compliant Tier 2 bonds last week. The 5 billion rupees worth of 10-year bonds pay a coupon of 9.67 percent. The bank priced its first tranche of 10 billion rupees in February at 9.65 percent.

* The $360 million refinancing loan for Nasdaq-listed information technology services provider iGate Corp has closed following commitments from seven banks in general syndication.

* Tata Power has raised a 1.490 billion rupees of 13-year loan for the development of a 25MW solar power plant in Satara, Maharashtra. The loan is bilaterally placed with IDFC and will be repaid in 48 quarterly instalments starting in December 2015.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

60.21-23 60.05 60.24 60.10 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

April 2* $99.49 mln

Month-to-date** $479.57 mln

Year-to-date** $4.13 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 2 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

April 2 $401.48 mln

Month-to-date $401.48 mln

Year-to-date $6.17 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 28 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

April 2

Foreign Banks -18.36 bln

Public Sector Banks 13.37 bln

Private Sector Banks 2.96 bln

Mutual Funds 4.75 bln

Others 6.31 bln

Primary Dealers -9.04 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 134672.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 50110.00 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: ===============================================================

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 58 bids for 212.92 billion rupees ($3.57 billion) at its 1-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 503.99 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)