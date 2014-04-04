GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian markets were settling for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just yet.

* The euro traded at one-month lows against the dollar early on Friday, having suffered a bit of a setback after the European Central Bank notched up its dovish rhetoric following a widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

* Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its premium to U.S. crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal was imminent to reopen vital Libyan oil ports and as tension between Russian and Ukraine intensified.

* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on Thursday after data showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week, causing some jitters ahead of the monthly labour market report due on Friday and spurring a safety bid.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 22,509.07 (down 0.19 pct)

* NSE index 6,736.10 (down 0.24 pct)

* Rupee 60.1650/1750 per dlr (59.90/91)

* 10-year bond yield 9.01 pct (8.96 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.59 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.65 pct (8.66 pct)

* Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.15/8.20 pct)

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is scheduled to give an address at an industry event in Pune, in the western state of Maharashtra.

* India's foreign reserves and bank lending data (1700 IST)

* U.S. jobs data due later in the day

* India's central bank said on Thursday it will conduct a three-day term repo for 200 billion rupees ($3.34 billion) and a 13-day term repo for 600 billion rupees on April 4.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Indian government has appointed R Gandhi as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India for three years, effective April 3, the central bank said on Thursday.

KEY LOANS/DEALS

* State Bank of India has hired seven banks as leads for its offering of senior US dollar-denominated bonds.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume

60.69-71 60.62 60.83 60.62 High

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

April 3* $119.11 mln

Month-to-date** $666.75 mln

Year-to-date** $4.32 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 4 on SEBI website.

#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *

Debt

April 1 and 2 -$164.24 mln

Month-to-date $237.24 mln

Year-to-date $6 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 48 on SEBI website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

April 3

Foreign Banks 0.4 bln

Public Sector Banks 11.46 bln

Private Sector Banks -4.90 bln

Mutual Funds -0.45 bln

Others 3.76 bln

Primary Dealers -10.27 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: ===============================================================

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 52 bids for 170.04 billion rupees ($2.84 billion) at its 1-day repo auction, through which it injects cash into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 528.89 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.81 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.1950 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)