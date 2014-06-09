GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall Street after bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic momentum, while the dollar gained on Monday on rising U.S. Treasury yields. * The dollar edged higher against the yen on Monday thanks to upbeat U.S. employment data while the euro stood firm after rebounding from multi-month lows, continuing to shake off the impact from the European Central Bank's monetary easing last week. * U.S. crude oil futures inched higher on Friday after a solid jobs report in the United States pointed to economic strength and growing oil demand in the world's largest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday ahead of a $62 billion sale of new coupon-bearing government debt next week, though losses were capped as falling yields on European bonds made U.S. debt relatively attractive. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,396.46 (up 1.51 pct) * NSE index 7,583.40 (up 1.46 pct) * Rupee 59.17/18 per dlr (59.33/34) * 10-year bond yield 8.51 pct (8.53 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.75 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.16 pct) * Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (7.60/7.65 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's trade data for May (Tentative) OVERNIGHT NEWS * China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised on Sunday to help India's economic development and emphasised that the two countries see eye-to-eye of most issues, playing down difference over a trade deficit and a festering border dispute. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.16-19 59.37 59.34 59.09 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 6* $32.58 mln Month-to-date** $951.9 mln Year-to-date** $8.31 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 6 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 5 $425.43 mln Month-to-date $1.01 bln Year-to-date $8.60 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 6 Foreign Banks 45.02 bln Public Sector Banks -28.33 bln Private Sector Banks 5.97 bln Mutual Funds -9.20 bln Others 0.36 bln Primary Dealers -13.83 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 09 12817.80 SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 10 1559.37 (23 States) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 7 bids for 24.85 billion rupees ($418.98 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 156.45 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)