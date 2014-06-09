GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks basked in the glow of a record close on Wall
Street after bright U.S. jobs data pointed to improving economic
momentum, while the dollar gained on Monday on rising U.S.
Treasury yields.
* The dollar edged higher against the yen on Monday thanks
to upbeat U.S. employment data while the euro stood firm after
rebounding from multi-month lows, continuing to shake off the
impact from the European Central Bank's monetary easing last
week.
* U.S. crude oil futures inched higher on Friday after a
solid jobs report in the United States pointed to economic
strength and growing oil demand in the world's largest oil
consumer.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday ahead of a $62
billion sale of new coupon-bearing government debt next week,
though losses were capped as falling yields on European bonds
made U.S. debt relatively attractive.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,396.46 (up 1.51 pct)
* NSE index 7,583.40 (up 1.46 pct)
* Rupee 59.17/18 per dlr (59.33/34)
* 10-year bond yield 8.51 pct (8.53 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.73 pct (7.75 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.16 pct)
* Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (7.60/7.65 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India's trade data for May (Tentative)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised on Sunday to
help India's economic development and emphasised that the two
countries see eye-to-eye of most issues, playing down difference
over a trade deficit and a festering border dispute.
59.16-19 59.37 59.34 59.09 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 6* $32.58 mln
Month-to-date** $951.9 mln
Year-to-date** $8.31 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
June 6 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
June 5 $425.43 mln
Month-to-date $1.01 bln
Year-to-date $8.60 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 6
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 6
Foreign Banks 45.02 bln
Public Sector Banks -28.33 bln
Private Sector Banks 5.97 bln
Mutual Funds -9.20 bln
Others 0.36 bln
Primary Dealers -13.83 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50
(TRIPURA)
SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90
(5 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 421.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 833.45
(3 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 429.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 1354.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 301.35
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 09 12817.80
SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 10 1559.37
(23 States)
8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 7
bids for 24.85 billion rupees ($418.98 million) at its three-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 156.45 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)