GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asia stocks edged up to a three-year high on Tuesday after a record-breaking Wall Street bull run continued on the back of economic optimism, while rising yields supported the dollar. * The dollar held steady versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, clinging to gains made the previous day thanks to higher U.S. bond yields after last week's solid U.S. jobs report. * Brent crude rose on Monday, gaining over $1 to surpass $110 a barrel for the first time in June, while U.S. crude rose by nearly $2, as strong Chinese and U.S. data pointed to healthy economic growth and higher demand for oil from the world's top two consumers. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Monday in quiet trading, pressured by a $62 billion sale of new coupon-bearing government debt this week and steady risk appetite following a strong U.S. jobs report last Friday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,580.21 (up 0.72 pct) * NSE index 7,654.60. (up 0.94 pct) * Rupee 59.20/21 per dlr (59.17/18) * 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.51 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.78 pct (7.73 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.20 pct (8.14 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 pct (8.45/8.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon is expected to bring below-average rainfall this year, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday, potentially lowering grain yields, pushing up food prices and hurting the economy. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.33-37 59.23 59.42 59.22 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 9* $32.57 mln Month-to-date** $1.53 bln Year-to-date** $9.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 9 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 6 $826.89 mln Month-to-date $1.84 bln Year-to-date $9.43 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 9 Foreign Banks -10.92 bln Public Sector Banks 40.69 bln Private Sector Banks -32.82 bln Mutual Funds 5.45 bln Others 12.50 bln Primary Dealers -14.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 10 1559.37 (23 States) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 45 bids for 184.24 billion rupees ($3.12 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 248.57 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.20 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)