GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro came under mounting pressure on Wednesday as the European Central Bank's liquidity package encouraged flows out of the zone, while Asian shares consolidated near recent highs following a flat finish on Wall Street. * The euro languished near a four-month low on Wednesday, after the dollar's yield advantage over the single currency widened in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic data and the European Central Bank's monetary easing. * Brent crude reversed course to end down on Tuesday, while U.S. oil also fell due to a stronger dollar and profit-taking by traders following strong gains on Monday. * U.S. benchmark 10-year yields scaled one-month peaks on Tuesday, as investors have started to price in the prospect of higher interest rates following recent upbeat U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,583.69 (up 0.01 pct) * NSE index 7,656.40 (up 0.02 pct) * Rupee 59.29/30 per dlr (59.20/21) * 10-year bond yield 8.56 pct (8.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.78 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.20 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.90/8.00) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's trade data for May (Tentative) KEY DEALS * Reliance Jio Infocomm has priced 10-year unsecured bonds of Rs25bn (US$421.5m) to yield 9.25%. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.33-37 59.49 59.51 59.41 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 10* $115.25 mln Month-to-date** $1.63 bln Year-to-date** $9.23 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 10 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 9 $419.9 mln Month-to-date $2.26 bln Year-to-date $9.85 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 10 Foreign Banks 2.66 bln Public Sector Banks 4.54 bln Private Sector Banks -8.31 bln Mutual Funds 1.70 bln Others 6.45 bln Primary Dealers -7.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 12 83073.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 12 50000.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 50 bids for 199.34 billion rupees ($3.36 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 283.75 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.21 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)