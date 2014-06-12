GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares slipped on Thursday after Wall Street shares stepped back from record levels while the civil war in Iraq supported oil prices. * The euro hovered near a four-month low versus the dollar on Thursday, hobbled by a widening yield gap between euro zone bonds and their major peers, while the New Zealand dollar rose after the central bank retained its hawkish bias. * Brent oil futures climbed toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday as violence in Iraq prompted worries about the supply outlook, while U.S. crude struggled to make gains near key levels of resistance. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday in thin trading, after a lacklustre 10-year auction that raised concerns about weakening demand for long-term government paper. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,473.89 (down 0.43 pct) * NSE index 7,626.85 (down 0.39 pct) * Rupee 59.27/28 per dlr (59.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 8.54 pct (8.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.82 pct (7.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.24 pct (8.23 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (7.00/7.10) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India CPI data for May (1200 GMT) * IIP data for April (1200 GMT) * RBI Deputy gov H.R. Khan at a banking industry event. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India attracted 93.61 billion rupees ($1.58 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Wednesday, higher than the 71.52 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. * Indian economic data on Thursday is likely to offer some cheer for new Prime Minister Narendra Modi by showing a pick-up in industrial activity and easing inflation. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.56-59 59.54 59.58 59.47 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 11* -$52.94 mln Month-to-date** $1.76 bln Year-to-date** $9.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 11 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 10 $305.8 mln Month-to-date $2.56 bln Year-to-date $10.16 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 11 Foreign Banks -1.73 bln Public Sector Banks -22.33 bln Private Sector Banks 14.11 bln Mutual Funds -0.12 bln Others -0.30 bln Primary Dealers 10.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 12 83073.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 12 50000.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 52 bids for 184.22 billion rupees ($3.11 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 239.99 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)