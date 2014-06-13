GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities fell and crude oil hovered near nine-month highs early on Friday as escalating civil war in Iraq hit risk appetite. * The dollar steadied in Asian trading on Friday but remained near two-week lows against the yen after tensions rose in Iraq and downbeat U.S. economic data gave investors no reason to believe the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates anytime soon. * Oil prices jumped to nine-month highs on Thursday, as concerns mounted that escalating violence in Iraq could disrupt oil supplies from the second-largest OPEC producer. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Thursday after a robust auction of 30-year bonds that somewhat eased concerns about fading demand for long-term government paper. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,576.21 (up 0.4 pct) * NSE index 7,649.90 (up 0.3 pct) * Rupee 59.25/26 per dlr (59.27/28) * 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.24 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.40/7.50) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India foreign reserves and bank lending data DEALS * State-owned Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-) is likely to turn to the onshore market for its debut issue of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for its minimum 5 billion rupees five-year bond sale on Friday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's annual consumer price inflation eased to 8.28 percent in May, helped by slightly cooling food prices, government data showed on Thursday. * India's industrial production rebounded more than expected in April to grow 3.4 percent over year-ago levels, after output had fallen in the previous two months, government data showed on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.53-56 59.52 59.53 59.33 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 12* $110.1 mln Month-to-date** $1.75 bln Year-to-date** $9.35 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 12 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 11 $105.1 mln Month-to-date $2.67 bln Year-to-date $10.26 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 12 Foreign Banks 4.95 bln Public Sector Banks 12.17 bln Private Sector Banks -10.79 bln Mutual Funds -4.90 bln Others 2.28 bln Primary Dealers -3.71 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 19878.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUIDITY * India cbank to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 610 bln rupees on June 13. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 38 bids for 161.67 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 221.14 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)