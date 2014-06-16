GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off on the back foot on Monday, as crude extended gains and tested nine-month highs on fears the insurgency in Iraq could worsen and affect oil exports. * The dollar edged up against a basket of currencies in early trade on Monday, drawing mild support as geopolitical worries hung over the markets, but was by potentially decisive events such as the Federal Reserve meeting midweek. * Crude oil prices rose to new nine-month highs on Friday as concerns persisted that an insurgency in Iraq could disrupt oil exports from the second-largest OPEC producer. * U.S. Treasury debt prices drifted lower on Friday in thin trading, pressured by sharp losses in UK bonds after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said interest rates could rise sooner than expected, as well as expectations of a rate hike from the Federal Reserve sooner than previously expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,228.17 (falls 1.36 pct) * NSE index 7,542.10 (down 1.41 pct) * Rupee 59.76/77 per dlr (59.25/26) * 10-year bond yield 8.60 pct (8.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.23 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7.00/7.10) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's wholesale price-based inflation for May at noon * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. DEALS * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp raised 17 billion rupees (US$285.5m), lower than its targeted 20 billion rupees, from five-year bonds at 9.02 percent. Over a dozen arrangers bid for the sale, which is the first one for REC in the current financial year that began on April 1. * Tata Sons was in the market with a dual tranche sale via sole arranger IDFC. The company is offering 10-year and five-year bonds at 9.30 percent and 9.25 percent, respectively. The book on both the tranches is about 8 billion rupees. The sale has an unspecified greenshoe. * L&T Infrastructure Development Projects might consider launching its US$600m-$700m business trust IPO in Singapore after two weeks. * Stake sales in state-owned companies may start sooner than expected. The work on the IPO of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam is expected to begin in a fortnight with the listing likely by October, according to local media reports. The IPOs of Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Aluminium Co and Hindustan Zinc are also likely to take place by September. OVERNIGHT NEWS * For a coal producer trying to navigate India's complex federal structure, size matters. And the smaller the better. * Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Bhutan on Sunday of India's support during his first trip abroad, a move seen as an attempt to assert his country's influence in south Asia where China is steadily making inroads. * Infosys has enough senior managers to run the business even if more executives leave India's second-largest IT services exporter, its founder said on Saturday, after a spate of staff exits triggered concerns about a leadership vacuum. * Wal-Mart Stores Inc will launch its business-to-business e-commerce platform in the Indian cities of Lucknow and Hyderabad in the first week of July, the world's largest retailer's India boss said on Friday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.96-00 59.94 60.10 59.90 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 13* $184.1 mln Month-to-date** $2.17 bln Year-to-date** $9.77 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: NSDL FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 12 $320.64 mln Month-to-date $2.99 bln Year-to-date $10.58 bln * Source: NSDL GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 13 Foreign Banks 17.46 bln Public Sector Banks 18.69 bln Private Sector Banks -9.24 bln Mutual Funds -12.55 bln Others -0.97 bln Primary Dealers -13.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 26 bids for 88.74 billion rupees ($1.48 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 222.23 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.28 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)