GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares struck a cautious tone on Tuesday as the double-whammy of a deepening conflict in Iraq and a gas dispute between Ukraine and Russia sapped investors' appetite for risk. * The dollar fluttered in a narrow range in Asia on Tuesday, caged by caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and concern about the developing crisis in Iraq. * Brent crude oil futures rose on Monday as advances by Sunni insurgents in Iraq fuelled concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports from OPEC's second-largest producer. * Most U.S. Treasuries prices were flat on Monday after solid U.S. economic data overcame earlier strength, after fighting in Iraq and Ukraine increased demand for safe-haven bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,190.48 (down 0.15 pct) * NSE index 7,533.55 (down 0.11 pct) * Rupee 60.1550/60.1650 per dlr (59.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 8.65 pct (8.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.80 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.29 pct (8.25 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 pct (8.70/8.75) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak at a banking conference. Rajan will speak on the previous Congress government-appointed Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission's report which had suggested taking away some functions from the central bank like management of capital flows. * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 - cbank * India's law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who also heads the communications & IT ministry, to interact with the media at 1500 hrs on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. DEALS * India's GMR Infrastructure has started roadshows for a planned US$150m-$200m qualified institutional placement. The timing of the offer has yet to be decided. * India's Ratnakar Bank IPO-RATB.NS is planning a US$150m-$200m IPO in 2015. Banks were invited to bids for lead manager roles, and presentations were made last week. * Bank of India said on Monday its board had approved the sale of new equity shares, Tier 1 and Tier 2 bonds under a plan to increase its capital ratios. BoI said the fundraising remained subject to approvals and would come "at an appropriate time". * Central Bank of India has approved the sale of 71m new shares to Life Insurance Corporation of India at Rs71.83 each, a 7.6 percent discount to Monday's closing price. The 5.1 billion rupees (US$88m) capital raising is subject to shareholder approval at a July 15 meeting. * Power Grid Corporation of India has sought shareholder approval to issue up to 135 billion rupees of domestic rupee bonds. The fundraising will come in no more than eight private placements and may be either taxable or tax-free. * L&T Infrastructure Finance, a unit of construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, has announced plans to raise 2 billion rupees through a private placement of secured bonds. The deal may be increased to 3.5 billion rupees if oversubscribed. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Japan plans to agree a carbon offset deal with India, Japanese media reported, citing unnamed government sources, potentially making the south Asian country the largest economy yet to sign up to cut greenhouse gas emissions under a Japanese scheme. * Bhutan promised on Monday it will not allow its territory to be used against India, an early success for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's region-wide drive to shore up diplomatic relations with neighbours in return for stronger economic ties. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.51-55 60.47 60.51 60.38 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 17* -$32.50 mln Month-to-date** $2.38 bln Year-to-date** $9.98 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: NSDL FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 16 $98.25 mln Month-to-date $3.08 bln Year-to-date $10.68 bln * Source: NSDL GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 16 Foreign Banks -34.20 bln Public Sector Banks 21.93 bln Private Sector Banks 8.9 bln Mutual Funds -1.40 bln Others 10.18 bln Primary Dealers -5.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 57 bids for 218.10 billion rupees ($3.65 billion) at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 317.83 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.25 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)