GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar climbed in tandem with rising Treasury yields on Wednesday as a surprisingly high reading for U.S. inflation threatened to give a hawkish tilt to the Federal Reserve's policy outlook later in the session. * The U.S. dollar held onto modest gains early on Wednesday, having risen broadly after U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than a year in May. * Brent oil held steady above $113 per barrel and U.S. crude weakened slightly on Tuesday as fears over oil supply disruptions from Iraq offset the possibility of increased supply due to a thawing of relations between Iran and the West. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after consumer prices recorded their largest increase in more than a year, which may give the Fed more confidence in adopting a hawkish tone when it meets this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,521.19 (up 1.31 pct) * NSE index 7,631.70 (up 1.30 pct) * Rupee 60.03/04 per dlr (60.1550/60.1650) * 10-year bond yield 8.60 pct (8.65 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.82 pct (7.85 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.28 pct (8.29 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 (8.75/8.80 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Reliance Industries holds its annual shareholders meeting where Chairman Mukesh Ambani will brief shareholders about the company's performance and discuss strategies for growth. (1100 IST) * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 - cbank * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.34 billion) of treasury bills on June 18, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. * India's central bank said on Tuesday it would conduct a special two-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees on Wednesday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system. DEALS * India's Ratnakar Bank Ltd plans to launch an initial public offering of shares worth up to $250 million in the first quarter of 2015, sources involved in the process said, in what will be the first Indian bank listing in four years. * India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, with a final decision expected next week, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters. * Indian integrated component manufacturer Amtek Auto has obtained shareholder approval to issue shares, depositary receipts or convertible bonds for up to $500 million. Nomura is heard to be close to the transaction. * Tata Steel said it would seek shareholder approval to issue up to 140 billion rupees ($2.3 bln) of privately placed debt securities. The bonds may be convertible or non-convertible, and issued in the domestic or international market. * Housing Development Finance Corp is to raise at least Rs 5 billion from an offering of 10-year bonds priced to yield 9.24 percent. The deal comes with a greenshoe option. * Mahindra Lifespace Developers said its board had recommended a private placement of bonds totalling up to 7.5 billion rupees. It will seek shareholder approval at its annual general meeting on Aug. 7. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's new government imposed export restrictions on certain farm commodities and ordered a crackdown on hoarding to control rising food prices, a day after wholesale price inflation hit a five-month high. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.59-61 60.38 60.65 60.38 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 18* $8.04 mln Month-to-date** $2.35 bln Year-to-date** $9.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: NSDL FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 17 -$72.67 mln Month-to-date $3.01 bln Year-to-date $10.61 bln * Source: NSDL GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 17 Foreign Banks -7.93 bln Public Sector Banks -19.67 bln Private Sector Banks 4.89 bln Mutual Funds 3.04 bln Others 4.79 bln Primary Dealers 14.87 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 56 bids for 210.11 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 328.63 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.22 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)