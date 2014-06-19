GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, riding on the optimism of Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a positive assessment of the world's largest economy and committed to retaining its accommodative monetary policy. * The U.S. dollar wallowed at its lowest in nearly two weeks against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having beat a hasty retreat after the Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will stay low for a while yet. * Brent crude rose to a nine-month high on Wednesday as investors worried about exports from Iraq, while U.S. crude dipped after government numbers showed domestic crude inventories fell much less than an industry group had reported. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance on monetary policy than some had expected at its June meeting, a day after data showed inflation pressures are rising. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,521.19 (down 1.1 pct) * NSE index 7,631.70 (falls 0.96 pct) * Rupee 60.39/40 per dlr (60.03/04) * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.28 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 20 - cbank DEALS * Corporate debt restructuring cell has approved corporate debt restructuring package of Hanung Toys and Textiles . OVERNIGHT NEWS * Moody's: India's high fiscal deficits have exposed the economy to shocks and constrained the Baa3 sovereign rating. * The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to disclose sector wise loans in their financial statements from 2014/15 onwards. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.09-11 60.64 60.75 60.10 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 19* $61.31 mln Month-to-date** $2.36 bln Year-to-date** $9.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: NSDL FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 18 -$72.31 mln Month-to-date $2.94 bln Year-to-date $10.53 bln * Source: NSDL GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 18 Foreign Banks -19.71 bln Public Sector Banks 39.25 bln Private Sector Banks -3.53 bln Mutual Funds -4.00 bln Others 7.18 bln Primary Dealers -19.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 48 bids for 206.09 billion rupees ($3.45 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 329.48 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)