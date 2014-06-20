GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of global stocks was near record highs on Friday while gold celebrated its biggest one-day rise in nine months as markets wagered policies would stay super loose in the United States, Europe and Japan for a long time to come. * The dollar stayed under pressure early on Friday, but managed to reverse some of its losses in a quieter session overnight after upbeat U.S. data helped temper the fallout from the Federal Reserve's surprisingly dovish policy outlook. * Brent crude hit a nine-month high of more than $115 a barrel on Thursday as the United States said it would send military advisers to Iraq, raising concerns about the escalating conflict. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after the government had to pay more to sell $7 billion in new 30-year Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,201.80 (down 0.18 pct) * NSE index 7,540.70 (falls 0.23 pct) * Rupee 60.08/09 per dlr (60.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 8.69 pct (8.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.33 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds later in the day- cbank * India's central bank to conduct a seven-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees ($1.68 billion) later in the day. DEALS * UPL Ltd said it sold entire stake of 50 percent in Brazilian agrochemical company Sipcam UPL Brasil s.a * Textile group Mandhana Industries said its board will meet on June 23 to consider fundraising options that may include a share placement to qualified institutional investors, American or Global Depositary Receipts, foreign currency convertible bonds or additional debt. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's domestic fuel supplies will not be affected by the fallout from the conflict in Iraq, although state-run refiners have been asked to draw up a contingency plan, the oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday. India has asked the central bank to tighten controls on moving funds from abroad into Greenpeace's accounts, intensifying concerns that the new government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be tough on foreign-funded activist groups. The monsoon has covered half of India's landmass four days behind the usual schedule, failing to recover from a late start that has slowed sowing of summer crops in a country where half of the farmland still lacks irrigation. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.40-50 60.28 60.48 60.28 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 20* -$70.35 mln Month-to-date** $2.42 bln Year-to-date** $10.02 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: NSDL FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 19 -$77.91 mln Month-to-date $2.86 bln Year-to-date $10.45 bln * Source: NSDL GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 19 Foreign Banks -3.86 bln Public Sector Banks 19.60 bln Private Sector Banks -14.69 bln Mutual Funds 0.77 bln Others 3.81 bln Primary Dealers -5.62 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 27 bids for 117.34 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 282.83 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.43 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)