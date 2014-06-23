GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks and the Australian dollar rose on Monday as upbeat news from China's factory sector and fresh highs on Wall Street fuelled appetite for riskier assets, while crude oil held near nine-month highs as fighting in Iraq intensified. * The euro dipped ever so slightly early on Monday in the wake of dovish comments from the European Central Bank but investors struggled for conviction ahead of a report on China's manufacturing sector. * U.S. crude oil jumped above $107 a barrel on Friday, reaching a new nine-month high on short-covering ahead of the July contract expiry, while Brent dropped on profit-taking as concerns eased over supply disruptions due to violence in Iraq. * Most U.S. Treasuries edged higher on Friday, though long bond prices rallied, as investors focused on inflation concerns, two days after the Federal Reserve played down a recent uptick in consumer price pressures. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,105.51 (down 0.38 pct) * NSE index 7,511.45 (down 0.39 pct) * Rupee 60.1850/1950 per dlr (60.08/09) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.32 pct) * Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (7.90/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's new government on Friday pushed through a steep hike in rail passenger and freight fares, the first dose of the "bitter medicine" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned is needed to revive the economy. * India's central bank allowed foreign investors to access the currency futures market for hedging their currency risks while also partially reversing the restrictions put last year on banks proprietary trading in the exchange traded currency futures. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 20* $36.65 mln Month-to-date** $2.35 bln Year-to-date** $9.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 20 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 19 $67.55 mln Month-to-date $2.93 bln Year-to-date $10.53 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 20 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 20 Foreign Banks -7.05 bln Public Sector Banks 16.52 bln Private Sector Banks 16.68 bln Mutual Funds -7.12 bln Others 7.71 bln Primary Dealers -26.74 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 23 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 23 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 23 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 23 3675.00 9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 23292.96 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) ------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE 4/10 yr state loans 71.30 bln rupees June 24 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 25 bids for 116.26 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 231.11 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)