GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday while major
currencies kept to recent snug ranges after a surprisingly soft
reading on euro zone manufacturing took the shine off better
data from China, Japan and the United States.
* The dollar-bloc currencies held onto gains on Tuesday,
having outperformed their G3 peers on optimism about Chinese
growth.
* Brent crude recorded its largest one-day decline in five
weeks on Monday, falling toward $114 a barrel as oil exports
from Iraq remained unaffected by Islamic insurgents' continued
advance on Baghdad.
* Prices of long maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday
after business activity data showed growth slowing in France and
elsewhere in the euro zone.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,031.32 (down 0.30 pct)
* NSE index 7,493.35 (down 0.24 pct)
* Rupee 60.20/21 per dlr (60.1850/1950)
* 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.72 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (7.94 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.35 pct)
* Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.45/8.50 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Reserve Bank of India released timelines for
regulatory approvals on Monday and said it will revert to the
applicant if the deadline is likely to be exceeded.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)

Close Open High Low Volume
60.37-40 60.54 60.50 60.43 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 23* -$35.63 mln
Month-to-date** $2.32 bln
Year-to-date** $9.91 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
June 23 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
June 20 $13.86 mln
Month-to-date $2.95 bln
Year-to-date $10.54 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 23
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 23
Foreign Banks -10.55 bln
Public Sector Banks 16.19 bln
Private Sector Banks -12.88 bln
Mutual Funds 10.20 bln
Others 3.80 bln
Primary Dealers -6.77 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20
(KERALA)
SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88
(BIHAR)
SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85
(6 States)
SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50
(BIHAR)
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
4/10 yr state loans 71.30 bln rupees June 24
Dated govt securities 150 bln rupees June 27
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
43 bids for 183.48 billion rupees ($3.07 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 261.76 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)