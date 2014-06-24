GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were subdued on Tuesday while major currencies kept to recent snug ranges after a surprisingly soft reading on euro zone manufacturing took the shine off better data from China, Japan and the United States. * The dollar-bloc currencies held onto gains on Tuesday, having outperformed their G3 peers on optimism about Chinese growth. * Brent crude recorded its largest one-day decline in five weeks on Monday, falling toward $114 a barrel as oil exports from Iraq remained unaffected by Islamic insurgents' continued advance on Baghdad. * Prices of long maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after business activity data showed growth slowing in France and elsewhere in the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,031.32 (down 0.30 pct) * NSE index 7,493.35 (down 0.24 pct) * Rupee 60.20/21 per dlr (60.1850/1950) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (7.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.35 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (8.45/8.50 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India released timelines for regulatory approvals on Monday and said it will revert to the applicant if the deadline is likely to be exceeded. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.37-40 60.54 60.50 60.43 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 23* -$35.63 mln Month-to-date** $2.32 bln Year-to-date** $9.91 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 23 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 20 $13.86 mln Month-to-date $2.95 bln Year-to-date $10.54 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 23 Foreign Banks -10.55 bln Public Sector Banks 16.19 bln Private Sector Banks -12.88 bln Mutual Funds 10.20 bln Others 3.80 bln Primary Dealers -6.77 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) ------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE 4/10 yr state loans 71.30 bln rupees June 24 Dated govt securities 150 bln rupees June 27 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 43 bids for 183.48 billion rupees ($3.07 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 261.76 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)