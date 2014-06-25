GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were on the back foot early on Wednesday, taking their cue from Wall Street as the deepening crisis in Iraq and a report that the U.S. could be loosening restrictions on crude exports triggered a rally in oil prices. * The British pound nursed losses on Wednesday after comments from the Bank of England governor cooled expectations for an interest rate hike this year, while its G3 counterparts drifted in well-worn ranges. * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S. crude prices dipped slightly. * U.S. Treasuries' prices rose on Tuesday, getting a lift from investors turning away from weakening Wall Street equities and reawakened geopolitical worries due to fighting in Iraq. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,368.90 (up 1.35 pct) * NSE index 7,580.20 (up 1.16 pct) * Rupee 60.1325/1425 per dlr (60.20/21) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.97 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.30 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Weekly money supply data from the central bank. KEY DEALS * Rolta India is set to meet fixed-income investors in Asia, Europe and United States for a potential US dollar bond, just over a year after it sold a debut US$200 million 10.75 percent five-year bond to offshore investors. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.46-48 60.41 60.49 60.41 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 24* $47.28 mln Month-to-date** $2.29 bln Year-to-date** $9.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 24 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 23 $28.32 mln Month-to-date $2.98 bln Year-to-date $10.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 24 Foreign Banks -3.71 bln Public Sector Banks -4.61 bln Private Sector Banks 15.20 bln Mutual Funds -8.70 bln Others -0.73 bln Primary Dealers 2.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 26 91345.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 26 56860.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- For the detailed table for inflows in June, see: ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE 4/10 yr state loans 71.30 bln rupees June 24 Dated govt securities 150 bln rupees June 27 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 38 bids for 171.13 billion rupees ($2.87 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 289.87 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI down to 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)