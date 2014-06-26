GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares swung higher on Thursday as weak U.S. growth seemed to further delay the day when interest rates might rise, pulling down bond yields globally and pushing investors toward riskier assets in a desperate search for returns. * The dollar languished near one-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having been knocked back hard after revised U.S. growth figures for the first quarter came in shockingly weak. * U.S. crude oil inched higher on Wednesday after news of a U.S. government decision to permit exports of lightly refined oil, while Brent oil fell as fears of supply cuts from Iraq receded. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday after government data showed the U.S. economy took a much worse bruising in early 2014 than previously calculated. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,313.74 (down 0.22 pct) * NSE index 7,569.25 (down 0.14 pct) * Rupee 60.1250/1350 per dlr (60.1325/1425) * 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (7.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (8.20/8.30 pct) KEY DEALS * The $205m three-year refinancing guaranteed by Tata Power Company has received its first commitment with State Bank of India joining as mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, according to a source close to the deal. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India deferred a decision on Wednesday to raise prices of locally produced gas for next three months, saying the matter requires more discussion. * India has moved a step closer to establishing industrial parks with China, the country's law minister said on Wednesday, as New Delhi looks to rebalance a $40 billion trade deficit with its northern neighbour. * The Indian government has raised the price at which it will buy the new season common rice from local farmers by 3.8 percent to 1,360 rupees ($22.78) per 100 kilograms, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.36-38 60.52 60.50 60.37 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 25* $116.25 mln Month-to-date** $2.29 bln Year-to-date** $9.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 25 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 24 -$70.06 mln Month-to-date $2.90 bln Year-to-date $10.49 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 25 Foreign Banks 26.66 bln Public Sector Banks -4.15 bln Private Sector Banks -35.58 bln Mutual Funds 6.40 bln Others 0.75 bln Primary Dealers 5.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 26 91345.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 26 56860.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 27390.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- For the detailed table for inflows in June, see: ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated govt securities 150 bln rupees June 27 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 41 bids for 181.95 billion rupees ($3.05 billion) at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 276.66 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)