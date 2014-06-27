GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a tentative start on Friday after a weak performance on Wall Street, and global bond yields dropped on creeping doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. * The New Zealand dollar hovered at its highest in nearly three years early on Friday, having taken on a starring role in a subdued currency market as investors sought higher-yielding currencies. * Crude oil on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Thursday as fears eased over export disruptions from war-ravaged Iraq, allowing market participants to take some profit off the table. * U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Thursday as traders eyeing a possible slowing of American economic growth drove up prices for a fourth straight day. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,062.67 (down 0.99 pct) * NSE index 7,493.20 (down 1.00 pct) * Rupee 60.14/15 per dlr (60.1250/1350) * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (7.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 5 p.m. IST. KEY DEALS * Shriram Transport Finance will raise at least 5 billion rupees ($84 million) from a bond issue in the first week of July. The company will raise up to a maximum of 30 billion rupees in tenors of three, five and seven years. Edelweiss Capital, ICICI Securities, AK Capital and JM Financial are among the lead managers of the issue. * L&T Infrastructure Finance, a unit of engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, is to issue 6 billion rupees of secured bonds, with an option to issue another 4 billion rupees depending on demand. L&T Infra said the private placement had been expanded from an earlier target of up to 7 billion rupees. (IFR) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's new prime minister, Narendra Modi, faces accusations his government ran a campaign to block the appointment of a Supreme Court judge it believed was biased against it, fuelling a debate about judicial independence in the world's largest democracy. * India made a $550 million payment to Iran on Thursday to partly clear pending oil dues, under an interim deal that allows Tehran access to $4.2 billion in blocked funds globally, industry and government sources said. * Prospects of economic recovery in India look bright following the formation of a stable government, though supply side issues need to be solved to help monetary policy bring down inflation, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.46-57 60.46 60.55 60.46 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 26* -$99.98 mln Month-to-date** $2.41 bln Year-to-date** $10.01 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 26 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 25 $82.57 mln Month-to-date $2.99 bln Year-to-date $10.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 26 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 26 Foreign Banks -6.45 bln Public Sector Banks 14.45 bln Private Sector Banks 0.51 bln Mutual Funds -2.35 bln Others -1.54 bln Primary Dealers -5.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 27390.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- For the detailed table for inflows in June, see: ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated govt securities 150 bln rupees June 27 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 51 bids for 218.18 billion rupees ($3.55 billion) at its repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 322.20 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)