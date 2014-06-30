GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets edged cautiously higher on Monday while the dollar stayed under pressure ahead of packed week of economic data that will test investor hopes for a pick-up in the U.S. and global economies. * The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback. * Brent crude oil was little changed in choppy trading on Friday as investors moved to square positions following one of the international benchmark's biggest weekly falls this year due to reduced concerns over exports from strife-torn Iraq. * U.S. Treasuries' prices turned lower on Friday after steady gains earlier in the week, fuelled by data suggesting economic growth in America may be slower than policymakers believe. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,099.92 (up 0.15 pct) * NSE index 7,508.80 (up 0.21 pct) * Rupee 60.0850/0950 per dlr (60.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.91 pct (7.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.80 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India infrastructure output for May * India federal deficit data * India external debt data KEY DEALS * Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group has raised 500 million euros (US$ 680 million) from a seven-year bond, callable after three years. The senior secured deal priced at par to yield 4.125 percent, inside guidance of 4.25 percent, or 343 bps over Bunds. (IFR) * ONGC Videsh has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Standard Chartered Bank as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers to organise meetings with fixed-income investors in Asia and Europe, starting Tuesday. An offering of USD- and/or EUR-denominated Reg S senior notes may follow, subject to market conditions. (IFR) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set in motion the first major revamp in decades of India's archaic labour laws, part of a plan to revive the flagging economy, boost manufacturing and create millions of jobs. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.27-29 60.42 60.42 60.29 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 27* $30.37 mln Month-to-date** $2.32 bln Year-to-date** $9.92 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 27 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 26 $83.11 mln Month-to-date $3.07 bln Year-to-date $10.66 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 27 Foreign Banks -16.73 bln Public Sector Banks 12.36 bln Private Sector Banks 17.14 bln Mutual Funds 4.50 bln Others 0.27 bln Primary Dealers -17.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 27390.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- For the detailed table for inflows in June, see: ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 150 bln rupees July 2 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 131.80 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 306.88 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.29 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)