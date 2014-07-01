GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were off to a cautious start near a three-year high on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar was listless as investors took new bets that U.S. monetary policy will stay loose for some time. * The dollar languished at seven-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having extended a month-long decline after a recent batch of mixed data cast doubts on the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. * Brent crude fell toward $112 a barrel on Monday, hitting an 18-day low as did U.S. crude near $105, as investors grew less worried about potential supply disruptions from Iraq. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Monday on month-end buying and reluctance to sell ahead of quarter-end and U.S. jobs data on Thursday, putting bond prices on track for gains in the first half of the year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,413.78 (up 1.25 pct) * NSE index 7,611.35 (up 1.37 pct) * Rupee 60.17/18 per dlr (60.0850/0950) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (8.70/8.80 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Manufacturing PMI for June (0500 GMT) * Investors will also examine factory surveys from China, Japan, South Korea for signs of growth in activity and orders, particularly export orders which have been a weak spot. * India's finance minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate state-run State Bank of India's digital branch launch on Tuesday at 9.30 a.m. KEY DEALS * Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) is prepaying a US$475m dual-tranche five-year loan on July 3. * Kolte Patil Developers said its board had approved a private placement of bonds, without giving further details. The placement is subject to shareholder approval. * Pulp and paper group Ballarpur Industries is considering an overseas listing of subsidiary Ballarpur International Graphic Paper Holdings and is discussing a potential investment from International Finance Corp, the company said on Friday. * Ineos will acquire BASF's 50 percent share in Styrolution ABS (India), a joint venture between the companies. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Oil Corp will raise the retail price of gasoline by about 2.8 percent and that of diesel by about 1 percent from Tuesday as global oil prices has firmed and the rupee weakened in the last two weeks due to violence in Iraq. * India's monsoon rainfall was 43 percent below average in June, the weather office said on Monday, the weakest first month of the season in five years. * India's total external debt stood at $440.6 billion at the end of March, up $31.2 billion or 7.6 percent from the end of March 2013, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.37-39 60.37 60.50 60.35 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 30* $214.42 mln Month-to-date** $2.36 bln Year-to-date** $9.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 30 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 27 -$245.18 mln Month-to-date $2.82 bln Year-to-date $10.41 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 30 Foreign Banks -4.28 bln Public Sector Banks 8.17 bln Private Sector Banks -7.55 bln Mutual Funds -7.20 bln Others 11.08 bln Primary Dealers -0.22 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 150 bln rupees July 2 Bonds 150 bln rupees July 4 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 55 bids for 213.49 billion rupees ($3.55 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 249.64 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall marginally. ($1 = 60.0700 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)