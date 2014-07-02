GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks scored a three-year peak on Wednesday after a round of upbeat global economic data whetted risk appetites and helped Wall Street taste all-time highs. * The Australian dollar hovered near an eight-month peak early on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a short squeeze while an upbeat manufacturing survey helped power sterling to levels not seen in nearly six years. * Crude oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday on easing concerns of supply disruptions due to the conflicts in Iraq and Ukraine, whilst gaining some support from upbeat manufacturing data in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after traders reconsidered bullish bets on U.S. bonds ahead of Thursday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, while strong U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data stymied safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,516.35 (up 0.4 pct) * NSE index 7,634.70 (up 0.31 pct) * Rupee 60.07/08 per dlr (60.17/18) * 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.36 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 (8.70/8.75 pct) KEY DEALS * Offshore services provider Aban Offshore is set to price its Rs7.5bn (US$125m) qualified institutional placement at Rs696. * Lavasa Corp has filed the draft prospectus for its Rs7.5bn (US$125m) IPO with the Securities & Exchange Board of India. OVERNIGHT NEWS * A high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges for India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked. * Tata Steel said on Tuesday it will cut about 400 jobs at its Port Talbot plant in South Wales, around 10 percent of the workforce, as it looks to reduce costs in order to compete more strongly in the EU's manufacturing industry. * The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $14.51 billion in the forward market in May compared with net forward dollar sales of $6.09 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data available on the central bank web site. * India attracted 68.09 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) worth of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt limits on Tuesday, higher than the 55.16 billion rupees on offer, according to three dealers. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.22-24 60.42 60.40 60.22 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 1* $142.79 mln Month-to-date** $2.36 bln Year-to-date** $9.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 30 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 27 -$245.18 mln Month-to-date $2.82 bln Year-to-date $10.41 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 30 Foreign Banks 5.79 bln Public Sector Banks 1.33 bln Private Sector Banks -2.57 bln Mutual Funds -8.35 bln Others 4.65 bln Primary Dealers -0.85 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 150 bln rupees July 2 Bonds 150 bln rupees July 4 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 45 bids for 166.79 billion rupees ($2.78 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 323.19 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)