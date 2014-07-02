GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks scored a three-year peak on Wednesday after a
round of upbeat global economic data whetted risk appetites and
helped Wall Street taste all-time highs.
* The Australian dollar hovered near an eight-month peak
early on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a short squeeze
while an upbeat manufacturing survey helped power sterling to
levels not seen in nearly six years.
* Crude oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday on easing
concerns of supply disruptions due to the conflicts in Iraq and
Ukraine, whilst gaining some support from upbeat manufacturing
data in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after traders
reconsidered bullish bets on U.S. bonds ahead of Thursday's U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report, while strong U.S. and Chinese
manufacturing data stymied safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,516.35 (up 0.4 pct)
* NSE index 7,634.70 (up 0.31 pct)
* Rupee 60.07/08 per dlr (60.17/18)
* 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.74 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.89 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.36 pct)
* Call money 8.00/8.05 (8.70/8.75 pct)
KEY DEALS
* Offshore services provider Aban Offshore is set to price
its Rs7.5bn (US$125m) qualified institutional placement at
Rs696.
* Lavasa Corp has filed the draft prospectus for its Rs7.5bn
(US$125m) IPO with the Securities & Exchange Board of India.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* A high fiscal deficit and inflation are major challenges
for India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding
that "mindless populism" in policymaking needed to be checked.
* Tata Steel said on Tuesday it will cut about 400
jobs at its Port Talbot plant in South Wales, around 10 percent
of the workforce, as it looks to reduce costs in order to
compete more strongly in the EU's manufacturing industry.
* The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $14.51 billion in
the forward market in May compared with net forward dollar sales
of $6.09 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations
based on data available on the central bank web site.
* India attracted 68.09 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) worth
of bids from foreign investors in its auction of government debt
limits on Tuesday, higher than the 55.16 billion rupees on
offer, according to three dealers.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.22-24 60.42 60.40 60.22 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 1* $142.79 mln
Month-to-date** $2.36 bln
Year-to-date** $9.96 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
June 30 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
June 27 -$245.18 mln
Month-to-date $2.82 bln
Year-to-date $10.41 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 30
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 30
Foreign Banks 5.79 bln
Public Sector Banks 1.33 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.57 bln
Mutual Funds -8.35 bln
Others 4.65 bln
Primary Dealers -0.85 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury bills 150 bln rupees July 2
Bonds 150 bln rupees July 4
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
45 bids for 166.79 billion rupees ($2.78 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rise to 323.19 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)