GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks hovered at a three-year high and the dollar rose early on Thursday after robust jobs data fuelled hopes that the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would point to momentum building in the economy. * The U.S. dollar clung onto modest gains early on Thursday, having risen broadly on the back of a report that showed solid hiring in the U.S. private sector. * Crude oil fell about $1 on Wednesday on encouraging signs for supply from Libya and Iraq, notching the lowest close in almost three weeks despite a big draw in U.S. oil inventories. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after more robust than expected private-sector jobs data ratcheted up expectations for a stronger U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,841.21 (up 1.27 pct) * NSE index 7,725.15 (up 1.18 pct) * Rupee 59.6875/6975 per dlr (60.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.84 pct (7.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.35 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 (8.00/8.05 pct) KEY DEALS * RBSA Valuation Advisers has been appointed by the Indian Government to sell its 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc . * State-owned Power Finance Corp has sent out request for quotations for a minimum Rs3bn (US$50.2m) multi-tranche bond sale. * Indian infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to $250 million, two people directly involved in the process said. * India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Wednesday it is launching a share sale to institutional investors, which two sources involved in the transaction said could raise the company as much as $300 million as it looks to pay down debts. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank said on Wednesday it has sought quotes from banks to swap gold in its own vaults for international-standard gold, aiming to improve the management of its reserves. * India central bank to conduct 4 day term reverse repo auction for 200 bln rupees on July 3 USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.82-85 59.96 59.92 59.76 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 2* $216.13 mln Month-to-date** $375.44 mln Year-to-date** $10.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 2 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 1 $117.4 mln Month-to-date $117.4 bln Year-to-date $10.53 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 2 Foreign Banks 19.01 bln Public Sector Banks -26.64 bln Private Sector Banks 0.66 bln Mutual Funds 3.05 bln Others -5.38 bln Primary Dealers 9.30 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Bonds 150 bln rupees July 4 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 50 bids for 198.67 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 328.27 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall marginally. ($1 = 59.6875 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)