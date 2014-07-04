GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares and the dollar firmed on Friday, catching a lift from U.S. stocks' surge to record highs after U.S. jobs data showed the lowest unemployment rate in six years and underscored the strength of the economic recovery. * The dollar started trade in Asia at one-week highs on Friday, having shown competitors a clean pair of heels after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs growth added to hopes the economy is pulling out of a first quarter slump. * Crude oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Thursday as supply fears began to ease after Libya declared an end to an oil crisis that has slashed exports from the OPEC member. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,823.75 (down 0.07 pct) * NSE index 7,714.80 (down 0.13 pct) * Rupee 59.73/74 per dlr (59.6875/6975) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.82 pct (7.84 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.33 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * India's new government is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd in the last week of this month, people directly involved in the process said, kicking off what is set to be a busy divestment schedule. * State-owned Power Finance Corp raised $384 mln from a three-part bond sale. PFC raised 16 billion rupees in three-year bonds at 9.11 percent, 1 billion rupees in five-year bonds at 9.15 percent and 6 billion rupees in seven-year bonds at 9.20 percent. * Muthoot Fincorp today launched its first public sale of bonds. The up to 1 billion rupees issue has an option to retain oversubscription of another 1 billion rupees. The bonds pay a yield of up to 12 percent. The issue closes on Aug. 4. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Thursday restored the overseas investment limit of Indian companies to 400 percent of the firm's net worth after the rupee rebounded from last year's record low levels against the dollar. * The Indian monsoon strengthened at the start of the key planting month after recording the weakest first month of the June-September rainy season in five years, weather officials said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.79-82 59.90 59.98 59.75 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 3* $159.04 mln Month-to-date** -$312.57 mln Year-to-date** $9.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 3 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 2 $71.04 mln Month-to-date $188.44 mln Year-to-date $10.60 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 3 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 3 Foreign Banks 9.42 bln Public Sector Banks 5.17 bln Private Sector Banks 0.99 bln Mutual Funds 3.65 bln Others 3.24 bln Primary Dealers -15.99 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Bonds 150 bln rupees July 4 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 10 bids for 34 billion rupees ($569.9 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * The Reserve Bank of India: India central bank sets cut-off rate of 8 pct at 4-day term reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 221.63 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.39 trln rupees. ($1 = 59.7350 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)