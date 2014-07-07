GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday
after a U.S. market holiday but held near three-year highs on
optimism about the U.S. economy, with investors now shifting
their focus to corporate earnings.
* The dollar clung on to most of last week's
payrolls-inspired gains early on Monday after a holiday in the
United States all but ensured a moribund start to the week.
* Brent crude prices hovered near a three-week low just
above $110 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a potential rise in oil
supply as Libya gears up to resume exports from two ports that
have been closed for nearly a year.
* U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month
highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders
reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and
reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,962.06 (up 0.54 pct)
* NSE index 7,751.60 (up 0.48 pct)
* Rupee 59.72/73 per dlr (59.73/74)
* 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.66 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.81 pct (7.82 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.33 pct)
* Call money 7.90/8.00 (7.00/7.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India is expected to release the trade data for June
anytime between July 7-11. There is no fixed time or date for
the data.
KEY DEALS/MERGERS
* India's new government is likely to sell a 5 percent stake
in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd in the last
week of this month, people directly involved in the process
said, kicking off what is set to be a busy divestment schedule.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's new government will seek to raise up to a record
$11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a
senior government source said, bolstering state finances and
buying time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
59.94-96 59.92 59.96 59.93 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 4* $159.32 mln
Month-to-date** $573.67 mln
Year-to-date** $10.54 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 4 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 3 $322.52 mln
Month-to-date $510.96 mln
Year-to-date $10.93 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 4
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 4
Foreign Banks 8.70 bln
Public Sector Banks 4.01 bln
Private Sector Banks -5.60 bln
Mutual Funds 10.95 bln
Others 1.65 bln
Primary Dealers -19.80 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 150 billion rupees July 9
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 8
bids for 20.25 billion rupees ($338.74 million) at its three-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.25 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.49 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)