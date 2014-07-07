GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets got off to a slow start on Monday after a U.S. market holiday but held near three-year highs on optimism about the U.S. economy, with investors now shifting their focus to corporate earnings. * The dollar clung on to most of last week's payrolls-inspired gains early on Monday after a holiday in the United States all but ensured a moribund start to the week. * Brent crude prices hovered near a three-week low just above $110 a barrel on Monday, hurt by a potential rise in oil supply as Libya gears up to resume exports from two ports that have been closed for nearly a year. * U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields eased from two-month highs on Thursday to trade slightly higher after traders reconsidered a strong U.S. June nonfarm payrolls report and reacted to comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,962.06 (up 0.54 pct) * NSE index 7,751.60 (up 0.48 pct) * Rupee 59.72/73 per dlr (59.73/74) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.81 pct (7.82 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.33 pct) * Call money 7.90/8.00 (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release the trade data for June anytime between July 7-11. There is no fixed time or date for the data. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * India's new government is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd in the last week of this month, people directly involved in the process said, kicking off what is set to be a busy divestment schedule. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's new government will seek to raise up to a record $11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a senior government source said, bolstering state finances and buying time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.94-96 59.92 59.96 59.93 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 4* $159.32 mln Month-to-date** $573.67 mln Year-to-date** $10.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 4 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 3 $322.52 mln Month-to-date $510.96 mln Year-to-date $10.93 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 4 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 4 Foreign Banks 8.70 bln Public Sector Banks 4.01 bln Private Sector Banks -5.60 bln Mutual Funds 10.95 bln Others 1.65 bln Primary Dealers -19.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 billion rupees July 9 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 8 bids for 20.25 billion rupees ($338.74 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 171.25 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.49 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)