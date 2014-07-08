GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks were subdued on Tuesday as Wall Street turned
cautious ahead of the corporate reporting season and as earnings
guidance from regional tech heavyweight Samsung came in well
short of forecasts.
* The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on
Tuesday having run out of puff near a two-week high, giving the
euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German
industrial output.
* Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday to the
lowest levels in a month as Libya prepared to resume oil exports
from two ports closed nearly a year, and as supply from Iraq
remained unaffected by violence sweeping the OPEC country.
* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday on
buying supported by the view that the recent acceleration in job
gains is not enough to spur the Federal Reserve to raise
short-term interest rates earlier than expected.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,100.08 (up 0.53 pct)
* NSE index 7,787.15 (up 0.46 pct)
* Rupee 60.0125/0225 per dlr (59.72/73)
* 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.66 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.83 pct (7.81 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.33 pct)
* Call money 8.75/8.80 (7.90/8.00 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India railway minister to present the budget for FY15.
* India is expected to release trade data for June any time
between July 7 and 11. There is no fixed time or date for the
data.
KEY DEALS/MERGERS
* India's new government will seek to raise up to a record
$11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a
senior government source said, bolstering state finances and
buying time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy.
* ONGC Videsh, the offshore arm of India's state-owned Oil
and Natural Gas Corp, is set to print the biggest international
bond offering from the country. The company launched its
three-part dual-currency deal on Monday. (IFR)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Britain's finance minister George Osborne praised India's
new prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday for helping create a
quick turnaround in investor sentiment, during a two-day trip
aimed at opening up opportunities in defence and infrastructure.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
60.12-15 60.20 60.16 60.10 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 7* $33.10 mln
Month-to-date** $740.11 mln
Year-to-date** $10.70 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 7 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 4 $402.69 mln
Month-to-date $913.65 mln
Year-to-date $11.33 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 7
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 7
Foreign Banks 12.23 bln
Public Sector Banks 7.98 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.48 bln
Mutual Funds -7.20 bln
Others 2.25 bln
Primary Dealers -7.78 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35
(2 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32
(KERALA)
SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76
(3 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20
(BIHAR)
7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50
8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 141000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 50130.00
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 150 billion rupees July 9
Dated Papers 150 billion rupees July 11
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
38 bids for 162.29 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 195.41 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.44 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)