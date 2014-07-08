GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were subdued on Tuesday as Wall Street turned cautious ahead of the corporate reporting season and as earnings guidance from regional tech heavyweight Samsung came in well short of forecasts. * The dollar started trade in Asia on the back foot on Tuesday having run out of puff near a two-week high, giving the euro a chance to get over an unexpected slump in German industrial output. * Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell on Monday to the lowest levels in a month as Libya prepared to resume oil exports from two ports closed nearly a year, and as supply from Iraq remained unaffected by violence sweeping the OPEC country. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday on buying supported by the view that the recent acceleration in job gains is not enough to spur the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates earlier than expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,100.08 (up 0.53 pct) * NSE index 7,787.15 (up 0.46 pct) * Rupee 60.0125/0225 per dlr (59.72/73) * 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.83 pct (7.81 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.35 pct (8.33 pct) * Call money 8.75/8.80 (7.90/8.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India railway minister to present the budget for FY15. * India is expected to release trade data for June any time between July 7 and 11. There is no fixed time or date for the data. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * India's new government will seek to raise up to a record $11.7 billion in asset sales in its maiden budget this week, a senior government source said, bolstering state finances and buying time for structural reforms to revive a weak economy. * ONGC Videsh, the offshore arm of India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is set to print the biggest international bond offering from the country. The company launched its three-part dual-currency deal on Monday. (IFR) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Britain's finance minister George Osborne praised India's new prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday for helping create a quick turnaround in investor sentiment, during a two-day trip aimed at opening up opportunities in defence and infrastructure. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.12-15 60.20 60.16 60.10 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 7* $33.10 mln Month-to-date** $740.11 mln Year-to-date** $10.70 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 7 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 4 $402.69 mln Month-to-date $913.65 mln Year-to-date $11.33 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 7 Foreign Banks 12.23 bln Public Sector Banks 7.98 bln Private Sector Banks -7.48 bln Mutual Funds -7.20 bln Others 2.25 bln Primary Dealers -7.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 141000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 50130.00 ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 billion rupees July 9 Dated Papers 150 billion rupees July 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 38 bids for 162.29 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 195.41 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.44 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)