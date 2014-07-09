GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks were subdued on Tuesday as Wall Street turned
cautious ahead of the corporate reporting season and earnings
guidance from regional tech heavyweight Samsung came in well
short of forecasts.
* The New Zealand dollar held on to gains early on
Wednesday, having scaled a fresh three-year peak on the prospect
of a sovereign rating upgrade, contrasting with other major
currencies which shuffled in familiar ranges.
* Brent crude slid more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, its
seventh straight decline, hitting a one-month low below $109 as
Libyan oil exports looked likely to rise and fears eased of
supply disruption in Iraq.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday as investors
raised stakes in bonds because of stock market losses ahead of
corporate earnings, and overseas trade data that fueled worries
about global economic growth.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,582.11 (down 1.98 pct)
* NSE index 7,623.20 (down 2.11 pct)
* Rupee 59.78/79 per dlr (60.0125/0225)
* 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.70 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.83 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.35 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 (8.75/8.80 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India releases its 2014/15 economic survey at 0630 GMT, a
day ahead of the federal budget.
* India is expected to release the trade data for June
anytime between July 7-11. There is no fixed time or date for
the data.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India paid a second instalment of $550 million in oil dues
to Iran on Tuesday under an interim deal that has allowed Tehran
access to $4.2 billion in blocked funds globally, two industry
sources said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
60.08-15 60.04 60.10 59.98 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 8* $70.64 mln
Month-to-date** $870.81 mln
Year-to-date** $10.83 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 8 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 7 $262.66 mln
Month-to-date $1.18 bln
Year-to-date $11.59 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 8
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 8
Foreign Banks -13.20 bln
Public Sector Banks 14.27 bln
Private Sector Banks -8.94 bln
Mutual Funds 0.80 bln
Others 10.17 bln
Primary Dealers -3.10 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76
(3 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20
(BIHAR)
7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50
8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 141000.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 50130.00
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 150 billion rupees July 9
Dated Papers 150 billion rupees July 11
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
52 bids for 208.54 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 262.83 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)