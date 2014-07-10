GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities rose and the dollar dipped on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve indicated that it was not in a rush to end quantitative easing and begin hiking rates. * The dollar started at one-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, coming under some pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting gave no clear indication on when interest rates will rise. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with U.S. crude down more than $1 a barrel on faltering demand for gasoline, and Brent down too as a Libyan oilfield resumed output. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve acknowledged the recent strengthening in the U.S. economy in the minutes of its June meeting but suggested it was unlikely to raise policy rates until the second half of 2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,444.81 (down 0.54 pct) * NSE index 7,585.00 (down 0.50 pct) * Rupee 59.75/76 per dlr (59.78/79) * 10-year bond yield 8.73 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.36 pct) * Call money 8.90/9.00 (8.95/9.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India releases its 2014/15 federal budget starting at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT). * India is expected to release the trade data for June anytime between July 7-11. There is no fixed time or date for the data. * SEBI chairman U.K. Sinha will be speaking at an event in Mumbai in the evening. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India is likely to cut its gold import duty to 6 percent from a record 10 percent in Thursday's budget, leading to a rise in imports in the second half, a senior official at the country's biggest gold trade group said on Wednesday. * Sonia Gandhi, president of India's ousted Congress party, on Wednesday accused the new Narendra Modi-led government of a "political witch hunt" after tax authorities began probing her party as she and her son face allegations over misusing funds. * India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces the first major test of his reform credentials on Thursday, when his fresh-faced government presents its maiden budget amid early doubts about his willingness to make unpopular decisions. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * State-owned Bank of Baroda captured heightened investor interest in Indian credits, selling $250 million bonds on Wednesday. The bank reopened its 5.5-year 4.875 percent notes due July 2019, selling them to yield 203 bps over 5-year US Treasuries. (IFR) * Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp has priced a minimum 3 billion rupees ($50 million) zero-coupon bond via sole arranger Axis Bank. The three-year bonds have a 9.15 percent yield and a put after 13 months. The bonds will be settled on July 14. The sale has an unspecified greenshoe option. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.88-93 60.00 60.02 59.89 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 9* $108.07 mln Month-to-date** $951.73 mln Year-to-date** $10.91 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 9 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 8 $178.46 mln Month-to-date $1.35 bln Year-to-date $11.77 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 9 Foreign Banks -15.97 bln Public Sector Banks 20.80 bln Private Sector Banks -4.93 bln Mutual Funds -5.25 bln Others 5.96 bln Primary Dealers -0.61 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 141000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 50130.00 ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated Papers 150 billion rupees July 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 59 bids for 217.86 billion rupees ($3.65 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 312.01 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.22 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)