GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares recouped early losses on Friday as sentiment in the region proved resilient to Portuguese bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were returning to emerging world assets. * The yen was poised to end the week higher on Friday, having jumped to a five-month peak against the euro overnight as banking woes in Portugal drove global equities lower and lifted demand for the safe-haven currency. * Oil prices rose on Thursday, ending their longest losing streak in years as traders bet a weeks-long decline had run too far. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in five weeks as investors scrambled for low-risk bonds on worries that problems involving Portugal's biggest listed bank may rekindle the region's financial woes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,372.75 (down 0.28 pct) * NSE index 7,567.75 (down 0.23 pct) * Rupee 60.19/20 per dlr (59.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.73 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.85 pct (7.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.37 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.30 (8.90/9.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for June anytime between July 7-11. There is no fixed time or date for the data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's new government on Thursday unveiled a first budget that seeks to revive growth and curb borrowing, but left open questions on how it will reduce the fiscal deficit and restore investor confidence. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * ITNL International, a wholly owned subsidiary of IL&FS Transportation Networks, has set the final guidance range for its three-year Reg S offshore renminbi offering at 8.0-8.25 percent. The proposed deal will be the first from an Indian issuer in the Chinese market after a gap of more than a year. Barclays and CLSA are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.26-30 60.15 60.45 60.20 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 10* $26.93 mln Month-to-date** $1.09 bln Year-to-date** $11.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 10 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 9 $98.18 mln Month-to-date $1.45 bln Year-to-date $11.87 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 10 Foreign Banks 12.49 bln Public Sector Banks -6.89 bln Private Sector Banks -1.64 bln Mutual Funds 12.05 bln Others -5.02 bln Primary Dealers -10.98 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 141000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 50130.00 ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated Papers 150 billion rupees July 11 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 58 bids for 219.65 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 316.50 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.24 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)