GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were firm on Tuesday after Citigroup's earnings and a fresh round of merger and acquisition activity in the U.S. healthcare industry lifted global share prices. * The dollar remained frozen in recent ranges in Asia on Tuesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the session for signals to when U.S. interest rates might head higher. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders weighed renewed violence in Libya against broader signs of a global market well-supplied with crude. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday on expectations that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could take a less accommodative stance on interest rates in a congressional testimony on Tuesday. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,006.98 (down 0.07 pct) * NSE index 7,454.15 (down 0.07 pct) * Rupee 60.07/08 per dlr (59.93/94) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.91 pct (7.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 8.90/8.95(8.95/9.00 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Trade data for June - India is expected to release trade data for June anytime this week. There is no fixed time or date for the data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's annual consumer price inflation rate eased to 7.31 percent in June, the lowest since the government started releasing the data in 2012, helped by moderating food prices, government data showed on Monday. * India has disallowed Reliance Industries Ltd from recovering $2.376 billion invested to develop offshore gas fields in the D6 block on the country's east coast as output has fallen drastically and is way below the promised volumes, the oil minister said. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * London-listed wind and hydro energy company GREENKO GROUP is testing investors' appetite with a 144A/Reg S five-year non-call two note and a novel security structure. * IDBI Bank is to gauge demand for an overseas issue of Basel III-compliant capital securities, potentially opening a new market for India's state-owned banks. * Rural Electrification Corp has raised a bigger-than-expected 15.15 billion rupees (US$252m) from a seven-year bond at 9.40 percent, Reuters reported on Monday. REC was earlier looking to raise about Rs5bn with a greenshoe option. * Indian Oil Corp is seeking shareholder approval to raise up to Rs110bn from private placements of bonds over the next year. It has also proposed a total borrowing limit of 1.1 trillion rupees. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.35 60.35 60.30 60.32-35 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 14* -$93.04 mln Month-to-date** $1.47 bln Year-to-date** $11.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 14 on NSDL website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 11 $65.88 mln Month-to-date $1.62 bln Year-to-date $12.04 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 14 on NSDL website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 14 Foreign Banks 0.85 bln Public Sector Banks 8.86 bln Private Sector Banks 1.54 bln Mutual Funds -8 bln Others 2.39 bln Primary Dealers -5.64 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 14 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 14 15525.00 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 15 27841.50 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 billion rupees July 16 Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it will conduct a 3-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees on July 15. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 297.32 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.20 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.0000 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)