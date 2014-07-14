GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets edged higher on Monday as euro zone banking jitters faded, to be replaced by caution ahead of corporate earnings and a raft of global economic events including testimony from the head of the Federal Reserve. * The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Monday pretty much where they closed last week with investors awaiting pivotal events including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony for fresh cues. * Brent oil hit a three-month low on Friday, extending losses for the third week in a row as fears about supply shortages in the Middle East and North Africa continued to recede. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday, with benchmark yields nearing their lowest in five weeks, on safe-haven demand stemming from intensified fighting in the Middle East and worries about problems at Portugal's biggest listed bank. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,024.35 (down 1.37 pct) * NSE index 7,459.60 (down 1.43 pct) * Rupee 59.93/94 per dlr (60.19/20) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.85 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.36 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.20/8.30 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for June anytime now. * India to release wholesale price data for June around noon (0630 GMT). * India to release consumer price inflation data for June at 5:30 p.m. (1200 GMT). OVERNIGHT NEWS * According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoonal precipitation over June 1-18, 2014 was 45 percent below normal. However, media reports indicate cumulative rainfall deficit at 37 percent below normal. As a result, crop planting progress for kharif (fall and early harvested) has been slow. The window of opportunity for planting most kharif crops such as rice, coarse grains, soybeans, cotton, peanuts, and pulses extends through the middle of July. * India's industrial production grew an annual 4.7 percent in May, the highest since October 2012, providing welcome positive news for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government as manufacturing activity and electricity generation increased. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * ITNL INTERNATIONAL sold a Rmb575m (US$92.7m) three-year offering of offshore renminbi bonds last night in the first offering from an Indian issuer in the Chinese market in more than year. * The Indian government is considering selling 10 percent of hydropower company THDC INDIA through an IPO of approximately Rs10bn (US$166m) in the 2014-2015 fiscal year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.35 60.38 60.25 60.39-41 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 11* $120.68 million Month-to-date** $1.26 bln Year-to-date** $11.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 12 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 11 $98.83 mln Month-to-date $1.55 bln Year-to-date $11.97 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 12 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 11 Foreign Banks -27.95 bln Public Sector Banks 22.13 bln Private Sector Banks 14.62 bln Mutual Funds 0.65 bln Others 3.95 bln Primary Dealers -13.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 14 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 14 15525.00 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 15 27841.50 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 billion rupees July 16 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 24 bids for 121.74 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 319.73 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trln rupees. ($1 = 59.9500 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)