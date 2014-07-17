GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian equities gained on Thursday, lifted by another record-high close on Wall Street, while the euro probed recent lows against the dollar amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve is tilting toward tighter monetary policy in light of a stronger economy. * The euro wallowed at five-month lows against the yen on Thursday and held near a two-year trough on sterling, having weakened broadly overnight in a move that should provide some comfort to the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from recent steep drops after government data showed the country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. * U.S. benchmark Treasury yields edged lower on Wednesday, slipping back from an early boost delivered after data suggesting the world's largest economy is on solid footing. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25549.72 (up 1.27 pct) * NSE index 7624.40(up 1.3 pct) * Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.12/13) * 10-year bond yield 8.72 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.85 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct(8.50/60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian states eager to kick-start major infrastructure projects have proposed radical changes to land acquisition laws that are blamed for stalling billions of dollars' worth of roads, railways, ports and power installations. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * The local corporate bond markets has suffered another blow barely two months after the local corporate bond market recovered from a rule change. Bond sales of up to three years have stopped after a tax change announced in the Union Budget last week cut off a crucial investor base from these bond offerings. * Rolta India has put out guidance for an offering of 144A/Reg S US dollar five-year non-call three bonds at a yield of mid-9%. The issue size is expected to be US$200m-$300m. Its existing US$200m 10.75% 2018s were quoted at 107/108 for a yield of 8.56%/8.26%. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.34 60.37 60.30 60.32-34 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 16* $103.63 mln Month-to-date** $1.38 bln Year-to-date** $11.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 16 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 16 $122.87 mln Month-to-date $1.70 bln Year-to-date $12.12 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 14 Foreign Banks -7.04 bln Public Sector Banks 9.26 bln Private Sector Banks -7.54 bln Mutual Funds 6 bln Others -1.29 bln Primary Dealers -1.96 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 30000.00 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 57 bids for 213.13 billion rupees ($3.54 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 311.22 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.23 trln rupees. ($1 = 60.0200 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)