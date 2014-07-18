GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares sagged in early trading and a drop in
Treasury yields pressured the dollar after news of a downed
Malaysian airlines jet at the Ukraine-Russia border sent
investors scurrying into defensive assets.
* The yen marched to a five-month high versus the euro and
rallied against the dollar on Friday, as news of a Malaysian
airliner being downed over Ukraine and escalating conflict in
Gaza boosted the safe-haven currency.
* U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine,
dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West
one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow.
* U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday as investors sought
a safe haven after news a Malaysian passenger plane came down
over eastern Ukraine, an area of increasing conflict between the
government and pro-Moscow rebels.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25561.16 (up 0.04 pct)
* NSE index 7640.45(up 0.2 pct)
* Rupee 60.18/19 per dlr (60.12/13)
* 10-year bond yield 8.74 pct (8.72 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.87 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.39 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct(7.00/7.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* TCS's consolidated net profit for the three months to June
30, its financial first quarter, rose to 50.58 billion rupees
($840.5 million) from 39.87 billion rupees a year ago, the
Mumbai-based company said on Thursday.
* India's central bank on Thursday issued draft guidelines
for those seeking a license to set up a payments banks or a
small bank, as part of its efforts to expand banking services to
more businesses and poor households.
KEY DEALS/MERGERS
* The Reserve Bank of India has issued guidelines on the
issuance of onshore senior bonds, providing access to a key
source of long-term funding for Indian lenders. Bankers expect
the first senior bond sale to hit the market soon. State-owned
Andhra Bank is already working on a deal of up to Rs10bn,
according to sources.
* Rolta India has set final guidance for its offering of
five-year non-call three 144A/Reg S bonds at a yield of
9.000%-9.125%, tighter than the revised indication of 9.25%,
which was inside the initial thoughts of mid-9%.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
60.32 60.90 60.32 60.82-87 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 17* $317.71 mln
Month-to-date** $1.49 bln
Year-to-date** $11.45 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 17 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 16 $42.18 mln
Month-to-date $1.75 bln
Year-to-date $12.16 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 17
Foreign Banks -11.77 bln
Public Sector Banks 11.33 bln
Private Sector Banks 0.34 bln
Mutual Funds 1.45 bln
Others -3.59 bln
Primary Dealers 2.24 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54
(8 States)
SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 18 867.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 8.80
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 529.80
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1215.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1508.93
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 444.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 222.25
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 668.25
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48
(3 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35
(4 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Long dated bonds 140 billion rupees July 18
LIQUIDITY
* India's central bank said on Thursday it would conduct a
7-day term repo auction for 100 billion rupees ($1.66 billion)
on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system.
The reversal of the 4-day term repo will take place on July 25,
the Reserve Bank of India said.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 315.22 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.28 trln
rupees.
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)