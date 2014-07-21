GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets inched higher on Monday as investors set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this week. * The dollar got off to a steady start on Monday as some calm returned to markets following an initial bout of risk aversion stemming from a flare up in geopolitical tensions. * Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched their first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza. * U.S. Treasuries held steady on Friday, taking in stride a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment survey and holding onto the safe-haven flows stemming from the escalation of tensions in Ukraine and Israel in the last 24 hours. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,641.56 (up 0.31 pct) * NSE index 7,663.90 (up 0.31 pct) * Rupee 60.28/29 per dlr (60.18/19) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (Unchanged) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (Unchanged) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (Unchanged) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Eleventh hour negotiations to win Indian approval for a breakthrough global trade pact may not have succeeded in the end despite initial signs of progress, sources involved in the discussions said on Saturday. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * State-owned Bank of India has mandated four banks to arrange its up to 15 billion rupees (US$249 mln) issue of Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. The rupee placement will be BoI's first AT1 offering under the Basel III rules, and the first in the local market from any state-owned Indian bank. (IFR) * Rolta India made an impressive comeback with a US$300 million 144A/Reg S five-year non-call three offering, a year after its US$200m debut high-yield bond. The deal printed at a reoffer yield of 9 percent, much lower than 10.875 percent on the previous bond. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.51 60.62 60.55 60.52-55 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 18* $95.30 mln Month-to-date** $1.80 bln Year-to-date** $11.76 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 18 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 17 $135.94 mln Month-to-date $1.88 bln Year-to-date $12.30 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 18 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 18 Foreign Banks -13.12 bln Public Sector Banks 24.29 bln Private Sector Banks 16.44 bln Mutual Funds -1.75 bln Others 2.54 bln Primary Dealers -28.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 21 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 21 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE State loans At least 105.50 bln rupees July 22 Tbills 150 bln rupees July 23 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Friday it accepted all 51 bids for 206.05 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 238.82 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.32 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)