GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stock markets inched higher on Tuesday as investors
set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat
flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due
this week.
* The dollar stood little-changed and confined to a narrow
range against the euro and yen on Tuesday, as currencies lost
some momentum on a slight reduction in geopolitically-inspired
risk aversion.
* Oil prices rose on Monday as the threat of escalating
tension between Russia and the West over the crisis in Ukraine
mounted, while August U.S. crude zoomed higher prior to its
expiry.
* U.S. long-term Treasury debt prices rose on Monday on
safe-haven demand increased by investors' caution over turmoil
in the Middle East and growing geopolitical tension following
the downing of a Malaysian Airlines aircraft in Ukraine.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 25,715.17 (up 0.29 pct)
* NSE index 7,684.20 (up 0.26 pct)
* Rupee 60.30/31 per dlr (60.28/29)
* 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.89 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India will firm up its position regarding a landmark
global trade pact shortly before a Thursday deadline, a senior
official said on Monday, setting up a nail-biting showdown over
a deal it says should safeguard a $12 billion anti-poverty food
programme.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
60.47 60.58 60.54 60.55-58 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 21* $26.73 mln
Month-to-date** $1.89 bln
Year-to-date** $11.84 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 21 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 18 $161.14 mln
Month-to-date $2.04 bln
Year-to-date $12.46 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 21
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 21
Foreign Banks -9.00 bln
Public Sector Banks -22.36 bln
Private Sector Banks 7.38 bln
Mutual Funds 5.35 bln
Others -2.50 bln
Primary Dealers 21.13 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75
(3 States)
===========================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
State loans At least 105.50 bln rupees July 22
Tbills 150 bln rupees July 23
Dated bonds 140 bln rupees July 25
LIQUIDITY
* India's central bank said on Monday it accepted all 57
bids for 216.77 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 255.90 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trln
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)