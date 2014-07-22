GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets inched higher on Tuesday as investors set aside geopolitical concerns to focus on the generally upbeat flow of U.S. corporate earnings ahead of a host of results due this week. * The dollar stood little-changed and confined to a narrow range against the euro and yen on Tuesday, as currencies lost some momentum on a slight reduction in geopolitically-inspired risk aversion. * Oil prices rose on Monday as the threat of escalating tension between Russia and the West over the crisis in Ukraine mounted, while August U.S. crude zoomed higher prior to its expiry. * U.S. long-term Treasury debt prices rose on Monday on safe-haven demand increased by investors' caution over turmoil in the Middle East and growing geopolitical tension following the downing of a Malaysian Airlines aircraft in Ukraine. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,715.17 (up 0.29 pct) * NSE index 7,684.20 (up 0.26 pct) * Rupee 60.30/31 per dlr (60.28/29) * 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will firm up its position regarding a landmark global trade pact shortly before a Thursday deadline, a senior official said on Monday, setting up a nail-biting showdown over a deal it says should safeguard a $12 billion anti-poverty food programme. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.47 60.58 60.54 60.55-58 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 21* $26.73 mln Month-to-date** $1.89 bln Year-to-date** $11.84 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 21 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 18 $161.14 mln Month-to-date $2.04 bln Year-to-date $12.46 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 21 Foreign Banks -9.00 bln Public Sector Banks -22.36 bln Private Sector Banks 7.38 bln Mutual Funds 5.35 bln Others -2.50 bln Primary Dealers 21.13 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE State loans At least 105.50 bln rupees July 22 Tbills 150 bln rupees July 23 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees July 25 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Monday it accepted all 57 bids for 216.77 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 255.90 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)