GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday as risk aversion
triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continued to ebb,
while the Australian dollar spiked on stronger-than-expected
inflation data.
* The euro languished at multi-month lows against many of
its peers early on Wednesday, having moved decisively lower
overnight along with an eye-catching fall in the Swiss franc.
* Brent and U.S. crude settled lower after a choppy trading
session on Tuesday as oil supplies remained unaffected by
continuing violence in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza.
* U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday as benign U.S.
inflation data suggested less pressure for the Federal Reserve
to raise interest rates sooner than expected.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,025.80 (up 1.21 pct)
* NSE index 7,767.85 (up 1.09 pct)
* Rupee 60.24/25 per dlr (60.30/31)
* 10-year bond yield 8.69 pct (8.70 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.88 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (9.00/9.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India fortnightly money supply data to be released by the
central bank.
KEY DEALS
* India's largest mortgage lender Housing Development
Finance Corp has priced a 3.5 billion rupees ($58
million) 366-day bond at 9.20 percent. HSBC is the arranger.
(IFR).
* State-owned Export Import Bank of India is
doing a minimum 4 billion rupees, three-year bond sale that pays
a coupon of 8.73 percent. The bonds have a put/call option at
after 366 days. Barclays and Deutsche Bank are arrangers for the
sale, which opens on July 30. (IFR)
* Power Grid Corp of India invited bids for its
bond deal on Tuesday. Arrangers were asked to bid for five-, 10-
and 15-year tranches. (IFR).
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
60.50 60.53 60.34 60.37-39 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
July 22* $68.33 mln
Month-to-date** $1.93 bln
Year-to-date** $11.90 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
July 22 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
July 21 $132.01 mln
Month-to-date $2.17 bln
Year-to-date $12.59 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 22
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
July 22
Foreign Banks 11.29 bln
Public Sector Banks -5.35 bln
Private Sector Banks -0.77 bln
Mutual Funds 7.95 bln
Others -3.08 bln
Primary Dealers -10.03 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25
(3 States)
SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74
(2 States)
SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 206500.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 50070.00
===========================================================
For the full table of inflows, see:
===========================================================
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 150 bln rupees July 23
Dated bonds 140 bln rupees July 25
LIQUIDITY
* India's central bank said on Tuesday it accepted all 60
bids for 222.03 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 316.52 bln
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trln
rupees.
