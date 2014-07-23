GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday as risk aversion triggered by recent geopolitical tensions continued to ebb, while the Australian dollar spiked on stronger-than-expected inflation data. * The euro languished at multi-month lows against many of its peers early on Wednesday, having moved decisively lower overnight along with an eye-catching fall in the Swiss franc. * Brent and U.S. crude settled lower after a choppy trading session on Tuesday as oil supplies remained unaffected by continuing violence in Iraq, Ukraine and Gaza. * U.S. Treasury debt yields fell on Tuesday as benign U.S. inflation data suggested less pressure for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,025.80 (up 1.21 pct) * NSE index 7,767.85 (up 1.09 pct) * Rupee 60.24/25 per dlr (60.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 8.69 pct (8.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.89 pct (7.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India fortnightly money supply data to be released by the central bank. KEY DEALS * India's largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp has priced a 3.5 billion rupees ($58 million) 366-day bond at 9.20 percent. HSBC is the arranger. (IFR). * State-owned Export Import Bank of India is doing a minimum 4 billion rupees, three-year bond sale that pays a coupon of 8.73 percent. The bonds have a put/call option at after 366 days. Barclays and Deutsche Bank are arrangers for the sale, which opens on July 30. (IFR) * Power Grid Corp of India invited bids for its bond deal on Tuesday. Arrangers were asked to bid for five-, 10- and 15-year tranches. (IFR). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.50 60.53 60.34 60.37-39 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 22* $68.33 mln Month-to-date** $1.93 bln Year-to-date** $11.90 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 22 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 21 $132.01 mln Month-to-date $2.17 bln Year-to-date $12.59 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 22 Foreign Banks 11.29 bln Public Sector Banks -5.35 bln Private Sector Banks -0.77 bln Mutual Funds 7.95 bln Others -3.08 bln Primary Dealers -10.03 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 206500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 50070.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 150 bln rupees July 23 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees July 25 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Tuesday it accepted all 60 bids for 222.03 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 316.52 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)