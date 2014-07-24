GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets edged broadly higher on Thursday and the Australian dollar jumped after a surprisingly strong reading on Chinese manufacturing bolstered hopes for recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. * The New Zealand dollar skidded to a six-week low on Thursday after the country's central bank switched to a wait-and-see stance following its fourth straight rate hike, while other major currencies snoozed. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as oil stockpiles in the United States fell more than expected and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East persisted. * U.S. long-term Treasury debt prices ended slightly lower on Wednesday in thin trading, but their near-term outlook remained positive on safe-haven demand as global tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine persisted. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,147.33 (up 0.47 pct) * NSE index 7,795.75 (up 0.36 pct) * Rupee 60.0925/1025 per dlr (60.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.88 pct (7.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.05 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address a seminar on rural finance at 10:30 a.m. * H.R. Khan, central bank deputy governor, to speak on rural finance at a NABARD (apex bank for rural lending) event on Thursday at 1600 hrs in New Delhi. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.30 60.29 60.15 60.17-19 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 23* $108.81 mln Month-to-date** $2.00 bln Year-to-date** $11.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 23 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 22 $144.15 mln Month-to-date $2.32 bln Year-to-date $12.74 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 23 Foreign Banks 17.70 bln Public Sector Banks -10.21 bln Private Sector Banks 1.49 bln Mutual Funds -5.55 bln Others -4.57 bln Primary Dealers 1.14 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 206500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 50070.00 =========================================================== For the full table of inflows, see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees July 25 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Wednesday it accepted all 59 bids for 221.78 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 332.72 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)