GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of Asian shares pulled away from a three-year high on Friday after a mostly flat day on Wall Street, though an S&P closing record and upbeat U.S. employment data underpinned sentiment. * The dollar held gains versus the yen on Friday and the euro stood steady after rebounding from an eight-month low against the greenback as data painted a brighter picture of the United States and eurozone economies. * Oil futures prices fell on Thursday as unseasonably weak demand and plentiful supplies of crude and refined products offset strong Chinese factory data that could presage higher energy demand in the world's No. 2 oil consumer. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday after data showed jobless claims in the world's largest economy dropped to their lowest in more than eight years, although losses may be limited by safe-haven buying given tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,271.85 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 7,830.60 (up 0.45 pct) * Rupee 60.12/13 per dlr (60.0925/1025) * 10-year bond yield 8.65 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.88 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 9.00/9.10 pct (9.00/9.05 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Weekly foreign exchange reserves data due to be released at 1130 GMT. * Fortnightly bank credit data due to be released at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The International Monetary Fund on Thursday chopped its 2014 forecast for global economic growth to take into account weakness early in the year in the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies. * The central banks of India and Sri Lanka have agreed they can buy up to the equivalent of $500 million in each other's government debt to diversify their currency reserves, the Sri Lankan bank said on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.25 60.38 60.25 60.25-28 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 24* $16.70 mln Month-to-date** $2.14 bln Year-to-date** $12.10 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on July 24 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt July 23 $136.17 mln Month-to-date $2.46 bln Year-to-date $12.87 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 24 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 24 Foreign Banks 39.60 bln Public Sector Banks -7.71 bln Private Sector Banks -2.91 bln Mutual Funds -13.55 bln Others -1.44 bln Primary Dealers -13.99 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 ============================================================ For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================ ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees July 25 LIQUIDITY * India's central bank said on Thursday it accepted all 60 bids for 225.89 billion rupees ($3.76 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 332.76 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.30 trln rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)